(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SINGAPORE, Sept 9 Most emerging Asian currencies
fell on Tuesday as the dollar rose to a 14-month high against a
basket of major currencies with investors once again reassessing
expectations for the timing of the Federal Reserve's interest
rate rises.
The Chinese yuan bucked the weaker regional
trend, however, hitting a six-month high against the dollar
after the central bank set a sharply stronger midpoint even amid
worries about a slowing economy.
Malaysia's ringgit fell amid broad weakness in
non-deliverable forwards markets and on dollar
demand linked to daily fixing. Local bond prices also slid.
The Philippine peso eased as Manila shares
lost 0.8 percent. It pared some earlier losses as the central
bank is expected to tighten monetary policy again this week.
The Singapore dollar hit a five-month low on
selling from funds and interbank speculators.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 106.31 106.03 -0.27
Sing dlr 1.2604 1.2592 -0.10
Taiwan dlr 29.996 30.002 +0.02
*Korean won 1024.20 1024.20 +0.00
Baht 32.10 32.00 -0.30
Peso 43.71 43.54 -0.39
Rupiah 11760.00 11727.00 -0.28
Rupee 60.50 60.29 -0.35
Ringgit 3.1875 3.1740 -0.42
Yuan 6.1358 6.1412 +0.09
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 106.31 105.28 -0.97
Sing dlr 1.2604 1.2632 +0.22
Taiwan dlr 29.996 29.950 -0.15
Korean won 1024.20 1055.40 +3.05
Baht 32.10 32.86 +2.38
Peso 43.71 44.40 +1.57
Rupiah 11760.00 12160.00 +3.40
Rupee 60.50 61.80 +2.15
Ringgit 3.1875 3.2755 +2.76
Yuan 6.1358 6.0539 -1.33
* Financial markets in South Korea are closed for holidays.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)