(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Sept 9 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Tuesday as the dollar rose to a 14-month high against a basket of major currencies with investors once again reassessing expectations for the timing of the Federal Reserve's interest rate rises. The Chinese yuan bucked the weaker regional trend, however, hitting a six-month high against the dollar after the central bank set a sharply stronger midpoint even amid worries about a slowing economy. Malaysia's ringgit fell amid broad weakness in non-deliverable forwards markets and on dollar demand linked to daily fixing. Local bond prices also slid. The Philippine peso eased as Manila shares lost 0.8 percent. It pared some earlier losses as the central bank is expected to tighten monetary policy again this week. The Singapore dollar hit a five-month low on selling from funds and interbank speculators. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.31 106.03 -0.27 Sing dlr 1.2604 1.2592 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 29.996 30.002 +0.02 *Korean won 1024.20 1024.20 +0.00 Baht 32.10 32.00 -0.30 Peso 43.71 43.54 -0.39 Rupiah 11760.00 11727.00 -0.28 Rupee 60.50 60.29 -0.35 Ringgit 3.1875 3.1740 -0.42 Yuan 6.1358 6.1412 +0.09 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 106.31 105.28 -0.97 Sing dlr 1.2604 1.2632 +0.22 Taiwan dlr 29.996 29.950 -0.15 Korean won 1024.20 1055.40 +3.05 Baht 32.10 32.86 +2.38 Peso 43.71 44.40 +1.57 Rupiah 11760.00 12160.00 +3.40 Rupee 60.50 61.80 +2.15 Ringgit 3.1875 3.2755 +2.76 Yuan 6.1358 6.0539 -1.33 * Financial markets in South Korea are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)