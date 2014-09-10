Sept 10 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.18 106.20 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.2617 1.2626 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 29.971 30.005 +0.11 *Korean won 1024.20 1024.20 0.00 Baht 32.09 32.10 +0.05 Peso 43.84 43.71 -0.29 Rupiah 11775.00 11765.00 -0.08 Rupee 60.60 60.60 0.00 Ringgit 3.1935 3.1933 -0.01 Yuan 6.1325 6.1370 +0.07 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 106.18 105.28 -0.85 Sing dlr 1.2617 1.2632 +0.12 Taiwan dlr 29.971 29.950 -0.07 Korean won 1024.20 1055.40 +3.05 Baht 32.09 32.86 +2.42 Peso 43.84 44.40 +1.28 Rupiah 11775.00 12160.00 +3.27 Rupee 60.60 61.80 +1.98 Ringgit 3.1935 3.2755 +2.57 Yuan 6.1325 6.0539 -1.28 * Financial markets in South Korea are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anand Basu)