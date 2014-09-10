* Philippine exports growth softer in July * Yuan at 6-month high after strong midpoint * Rupiah down on corp dlr demand; NDFs limit losses * Singapore dlr near 5-month low on economic woes (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Sept 10 The Philippine peso hit a near one-month low on Wednesday after exports growth slowed, while most emerging Asian currencies eased on growing views that the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates earlier than expected. China's yuan, bucked the trend, hovering at six-month highs against the dollar after the central bank set a stronger midpoint for a second day. The peso lost 0.4 percent to 43.90 per dollar, its weakest since Aug. 13, after data showing the Philippine exports in July rose 12.4 percent from a year earlier, compared to a 21.3 percent expansion in June. The peso may weaken to a chart support area of 44.00-44.05 to the dollar, analysts said. The peso's retreat came despite expectations that the Philippines' central bank will tighten monetary policy on Thursday, which would be the fifth consecutive meeting where it has opted to tighten. The tightening could ease downside pressure on the peso eventually, traders and analysts said. "The peso should be supported by a hawkish BSP," said Frances Cheung, head of Asian rates strategy at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong, referring to the central bank Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. Credit Agricole expects the peso to strengthen to 43.30 by the year-end, Cheung added. Meanwhile, most emerging Asian currencies weakened as the dollar stayed around 14-month high. Economists at the San Francisco Fed released a paper saying the investors expect a slower rate hike than the U.S. central bank policymakers predict. Asian shares also lost ground as the report prompted speculation that the Fed may signal an earlier-than-expected rate hike in a policy meeting on Sept. 16-17. RUPIAH Indonesia's rupiah eased on dollar buying by local corporates and domestic interbank speculators. The rupiah's downside was limited as offshore funds bought the currency in non-deliverable forwards markets. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR), which Indonesia's central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,782 rupiah per dollar, weaker than the previous session's 11,754. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar edged lower to hover near a five-month low on concerns over a slowdown in the local economy. Earlier, a central bank survey showed the median forecast of 22 economists was for gross domestic product to expand 3.3 percent this year, down from expectations for 3.8 percent growth in a survey published in June. The city-state's currency fell 0.1 percent to 1.2643 to the U.S. dollar, compared with Tuesday's low of 1.2646, which was the weakest since April 4. The Singapore dollar has a chart support at 1.2653, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its 2014 appreciation, analysts said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0425 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.29 106.20 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.2633 1.2626 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.961 30.005 +0.15 *Korean won 1024.20 1024.20 0.00 Baht 32.14 32.10 -0.12 Peso 43.86 43.71 -0.34 Rupiah 11781.00 11765.00 -0.14 Rupee 60.83 60.60 -0.38 Ringgit 3.1975 3.1933 -0.13 Yuan 6.1310 6.1370 +0.10 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 106.29 105.28 -0.95 Sing dlr 1.2633 1.2632 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.961 29.950 -0.04 Korean won 1024.20 1055.40 +3.05 Baht 32.14 32.86 +2.24 Peso 43.86 44.40 +1.22 Rupiah 11781.00 12160.00 +3.22 Rupee 60.83 61.80 +1.59 Ringgit 3.1975 3.2755 +2.44 Yuan 6.1310 6.0539 -1.26 * Financial markets in South Korea are closed for holidays. (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)