(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Sept 10 The Philippine peso fell to a near one-month low on Wednesday after export growth slowed, while most emerging Asian currencies eased on growing views that the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates earlier than expected. China's yuan, bucked the trend, hovering at six-month highs against the dollar after the central bank set a stronger midpoint for a second day. The peso lost as much as 0.6 percent to 43.95 per dollar, its weakest since Aug. 13, after data showed Philippine export growth in July eased compared with June. The peso's retreat came despite expectations that the Philippine central bank will tighten monetary policy on Thursday, which would be the fifth consecutive meeting where it has opted to tighten. The Singapore dollar fell 0.3 percent to 1.2665 versus the U.S. dollar, its softest since March 27, weakening past a chart support at 1.2653. Economists have cut their Singapore 2014 economic growth forecast to a median 3.3 percent from a 3.8 percent prediction made three months ago, a central bank survey showed earlier. The Indonesian rupiah eased on dollar demand from local corporates and as the currency turned weaker in non-deliverable forwards markets. Jakarta shares lost 1 percent. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.62 106.20 -0.39 Sing dlr 1.2657 1.2626 -0.24 Taiwan dlr 30.017 30.005 -0.04 *Korean won 1024.20 1024.20 0.00 Baht 32.17 32.10 -0.21 Peso 43.94 43.71 -0.52 Rupiah 11805.00 11765.00 -0.34 Rupee 60.92 60.60 -0.52 Ringgit 3.2010 3.1933 -0.24 Yuan 6.1287 6.1370 +0.14 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 106.62 105.28 -1.26 Sing dlr 1.2657 1.2632 -0.20 Taiwan dlr 30.017 29.950 -0.22 Korean won 1024.20 1055.40 +3.05 Baht 32.17 32.86 +2.15 Peso 43.94 44.40 +1.04 Rupiah 11805.00 12160.00 +3.01 Rupee 60.92 61.80 +1.45 Ringgit 3.2010 3.2755 +2.33 Yuan 6.1287 6.0539 -1.22 * Financial markets in South Korea were closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)