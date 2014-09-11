(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SINGAPORE, Sept 11 The Philippine peso extended
gains in offshore markets on Thursday after the central bank
raised both the benchmark interest rate and the rate on its
special deposit accounts in its most aggressive move against
inflation.
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas hiked the overnight borrowing
rate to 4.0 percent, a level not seen since July 2012, and the
SDA rate to 2.50 percent.
The central bank also raised its inflation estimates for
2014 to 2016, a senior official said.
After the move, the peso's one-month non-deliverable
forwards (NDFs) hit a session high of 43.79 per
dollar, up 0.3 percent from Wednesday's close.
"The statement reads fairly hawkish, so wouldn't be
surprised to see another hike before year end," said Jonathan
Cavenagh, senior FX strategist with Westpac in Singapore.
"It should help the PHP outperform," he added.
Before the central bank decision, spot peso closed in Manila
up 0.2 percent at 43.855, as most emerging Asian currencies
edged up.
Regional units found support from some hopes of more
economic stimulus from China and as the dollar dipped
against a basket of major currencies.
The South Korean won, however, hit a near
five-week low against the dollar as offshore hedge funds chased
the greenback for catch-up plays after local holidays.
The foreign exchange authorities were suspected of
intervening to stem its appreciation trend as the won hovered
near a six-year high against the yen, some traders
said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 106.84 106.86 +0.01
Sing dlr 1.2620 1.2633 +0.10
Taiwan dlr 30.052 30.025 -0.09
Korean won 1036.00 1024.20 -1.14
Baht 32.14 32.19 +0.16
Peso 43.855 43.94 +0.19
Rupiah 11805.00 11807.00 +0.02
Rupee 60.76 60.94 +0.30
Ringgit 3.1890 3.2020 +0.41
Yuan 6.1301 6.1299 -0.00
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 106.84 105.28 -1.46
Sing dlr 1.2620 1.2632 +0.10
Taiwan dlr 30.052 29.950 -0.34
Korean won 1036.00 1055.40 +1.87
Baht 32.14 32.86 +2.25
Peso 43.855 44.40 +1.23
Rupiah 11805.00 12160.00 +3.01
Rupee 60.76 61.80 +1.71
Ringgit 3.1890 3.2755 +2.71
Yuan 6.1301 6.0539 -1.24
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)