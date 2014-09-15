* Won hits 5-month low on offshore funds; exporters cut * Philippine peso at 5-week low on corporate dlr demand * Rupiah touches 2-month low; long-term bond yields up (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Sept 15 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Monday as disappointing China data sparked concerns of a sharp slowdown in the world's second-largest economy when the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates earlier than forecast. The South Korean won hit a near five-month low, while Indonesia's rupiah fell to its weakest in more than two months. The Philippine peso touched a five-week low. Regional shares lost ground after data showed on Saturday that China's factory output grew at the weakest pace in nearly six years in August, missing market expectations, while growth in other key sectors also cooled. That came as investors wait to see if the Fed will provide any signal on the timing of a rate increase at its two-day policy review starting on Tuesday. As markets prepare for the meeting, giving the dollar a firm bias, one-month implied volatility in most emerging Asian currencies rose from historic lows. "Weak Chinese data combined with increasingly hawkish expectations on the Fed should pressure Asian currencies during the early part of the week," said Frances Cheung, head of Asian rates strategy at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. Regional currencies may rebound later into the week if the Fed stays dovish, but that would be just "temporary," Cheung said. "It is only a matter of timing in terms of Fed rate hike. So, if they don't provide any hint at this week's meeting, they may do it at the next one." Last week, most emerging Asian currencies already suffered another week of losses on growing expectations that the U.S. central bank may signal an earlier-than-expected rate increase this week. WON The won slid as much as 0.6 percent to 1,041.8 per dollar, its weakest since April 22 on selling from offshore funds. The South Korean currency recovered some of its earlier losses as exporters chased it for settlements. The won also has a chart support at 1,043.6, its 200-day moving average. It has been firmer than the average since September last year. "It looks difficult for the won to stay weaker than 1,040," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul. "Offshore funds did not sell the won there, while exporters became more active," the trader added. On Friday, demand from exporters helped the won end local trade firmer. RUPIAH The rupiah fell 0.5 percent to 11,882 per dollar, its weakest since July 4 with long-term government bond yields higher. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR), which the central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,875 rupiah per dollar, weaker than the previous session's 11,831. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso lost as much as 0.5 percent to 44.130 per dollar, its weakest since Aug. 8, amid dollar demand from local importers. The Philippine currency pared some of its earlier losses as the dollar eased against a basket of major currencies. "We will see a correction (in dollar/peso) lower in the next few sessions as the market adjusts its positions," a senior bank trader in Manila said. The peso has a 200-day moving average at 44.205. It has been closing daily sessions stronger than the average since May 9. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0420 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.17 107.34 +0.16 Sing dlr 1.2654 1.2630 -0.19 Taiwan dlr 30.034 30.068 +0.11 Korean won 1037.10 1035.30 -0.17 Baht 32.26 32.19 -0.21 Peso 44.08 43.91 -0.37 Rupiah 11882.00 11818.00 -0.54 Rupee 61.00 60.65 -0.58 Ringgit 3.2100 3.1975 -0.39 Yuan 6.1393 6.1346 -0.08 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 107.17 105.28 -1.77 Sing dlr 1.2654 1.2632 -0.17 Taiwan dlr 30.034 29.950 -0.28 Korean won 1037.10 1055.40 +1.76 Baht 32.26 32.86 +1.87 Peso 44.08 44.40 +0.73 Rupiah 11882.00 12160.00 +2.34 Rupee 61.00 61.80 +1.31 Ringgit 3.2100 3.2755 +2.04 Yuan 6.1393 6.0539 -1.39 (Additional reporting by KyoungHo Lee in SEOUL; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)