* Exporters, offshore funds support won * Rupiah edges up on intervention caution; JISDOR weaker (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Sept 16 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Tuesday as the dollar broadly took a breather with investors focusing on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will signal the timing of its next rate hike after the policy meeting starting later in the day. China's yuan failed to ride the regional rebound as the central bank set its guidance rate weaker. The South Korean won gained on demand from exporters and offshore funds. The won also advanced versus the yen. Indonesia's rupiah edged up on caution over intervention to stem its depreciation by the central bank. The dollar held steady around a 14-month high against a basket of major currencies as the Fed's Open Market Committee will begin its regular two-day policy meeting later in the day. Investors will be fixed on finding clues to the timing of the first U.S. rate hike in more than eight years. The central bank policymakers will also release fresh economic and interest-rate projections, extending their forecast horizon through 2017. "Barring a more hawkish than expected FOMC tone we could see USD/Asia, which have been well supported in the run-up to FOMC meeting, soften somewhat into weekend," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. "The Fed is being pressed to give a view on post-QE monetary path. But it doesn't have to, given the still-uncertain nature of recovery," said Ji, referring to quantitative easing. WON The won rose as local exporters bought it for settlements, while offshore funds cut bearish positions in the currency. That demand arose after the South Korean unit ended local trade stronger than 1,040 per dollar in the two previous sessions. It has chart support at 1,043.4, its 200-day moving average. The won may strengthen to 1,030.1, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its weakness in September. RUPIAH The rupiah gained on views the central bank would intervene to support it, traders said. The currency is seen vulnerable to a prospective Fed rate hike due to Indonesia's current account deficit. Last year, the rupiah lost 21 percent against the dollar on concerns that the U.S. central bank would scale back its stimulus. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR), which the central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,903 rupiah per dollar, weaker than the previous session's 11,875. "Market players are still awaiting FOMC and it is possible to see further weakness in the rupiah," said a Jakarta-based trader. "But BI (Bank Indonesia) will defend 12,000 whatever it takes," the trader said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0330 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.07 107.19 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.2626 1.2635 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.101 30.106 +0.02 Korean won 1034.80 1038.00 +0.31 Baht 32.26 32.29 +0.09 Peso 44.19 44.18 -0.02 Rupiah 11910.00 11925.00 +0.13 Rupee 61.02 61.13 +0.18 *Ringgit 3.2250 3.2250 +0.00 Yuan 6.1483 6.1420 -0.10 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 107.07 105.28 -1.68 Sing dlr 1.2626 1.2632 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 30.101 29.950 -0.50 Korean won 1034.80 1055.40 +1.99 Baht 32.26 32.86 +1.86 Peso 44.19 44.40 +0.46 Rupiah 11910.00 12160.00 +2.10 Rupee 61.02 61.80 +1.28 Ringgit 3.2250 3.2755 +1.57 Yuan 6.1483 6.0539 -1.54 * Financial markets in Malaysia are closed for a holiday. ($1 = 11,900.0000 rupiah) (Editing by Eric Meijer)