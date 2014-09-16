* Exporters, offshore funds support won
* Rupiah edges up on intervention caution; JISDOR weaker
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Sept 16 Most emerging Asian
currencies rose on Tuesday as the dollar broadly took a breather
with investors focusing on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will
signal the timing of its next rate hike after the policy meeting
starting later in the day.
China's yuan failed to ride the regional rebound
as the central bank set its guidance rate weaker.
The South Korean won gained on demand from
exporters and offshore funds. The won also advanced versus the
yen.
Indonesia's rupiah edged up on caution over
intervention to stem its depreciation by the central bank.
The dollar held steady around a 14-month high against
a basket of major currencies as the Fed's Open Market Committee
will begin its regular two-day policy meeting later in the day.
Investors will be fixed on finding clues to the timing of
the first U.S. rate hike in more than eight years. The central
bank policymakers will also release fresh economic and
interest-rate projections, extending their forecast horizon
through 2017.
"Barring a more hawkish than expected FOMC tone we could see
USD/Asia, which have been well supported in the run-up to FOMC
meeting, soften somewhat into weekend," said Andy Ji, Asian
currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in
Singapore.
"The Fed is being pressed to give a view on post-QE monetary
path. But it doesn't have to, given the still-uncertain nature
of recovery," said Ji, referring to quantitative easing.
WON
The won rose as local exporters bought it for settlements,
while offshore funds cut bearish positions in the currency.
That demand arose after the South Korean unit ended local
trade stronger than 1,040 per dollar in the two previous
sessions. It has chart support at 1,043.4, its 200-day moving
average.
The won may strengthen to 1,030.1, the 38.2 percent
Fibonacci retracement of its weakness in September.
RUPIAH
The rupiah gained on views the central bank would intervene
to support it, traders said.
The currency is seen vulnerable to a prospective Fed rate
hike due to Indonesia's current account deficit. Last year, the
rupiah lost 21 percent against the dollar on concerns that the
U.S. central bank would scale back its stimulus.
The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR),
which the central bank launched last year in an effort to manage
exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,903 rupiah per
dollar, weaker than the previous session's 11,875.
"Market players are still awaiting FOMC and it is possible
to see further weakness in the rupiah," said a Jakarta-based
trader.
"But BI (Bank Indonesia) will defend 12,000 whatever it
takes," the trader said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0330 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 107.07 107.19 +0.11
Sing dlr 1.2626 1.2635 +0.07
Taiwan dlr 30.101 30.106 +0.02
Korean won 1034.80 1038.00 +0.31
Baht 32.26 32.29 +0.09
Peso 44.19 44.18 -0.02
Rupiah 11910.00 11925.00 +0.13
Rupee 61.02 61.13 +0.18
*Ringgit 3.2250 3.2250 +0.00
Yuan 6.1483 6.1420 -0.10
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 107.07 105.28 -1.68
Sing dlr 1.2626 1.2632 +0.05
Taiwan dlr 30.101 29.950 -0.50
Korean won 1034.80 1055.40 +1.99
Baht 32.26 32.86 +1.86
Peso 44.19 44.40 +0.46
Rupiah 11910.00 12160.00 +2.10
Rupee 61.02 61.80 +1.28
Ringgit 3.2250 3.2755 +1.57
Yuan 6.1483 6.0539 -1.54
* Financial markets in Malaysia are closed for a holiday.
($1 = 11,900.0000 rupiah)
