(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Sept 16 The Taiwan dollar and the Philippine peso fell to around four-month lows on Tuesday as caution prevailed over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will signal the timing of its next rate hike after a policy meeting starting later in the day. China's yuan slid for the fourth straight day after the central bank set a weaker midpoint and on weak foreign direct investment figures. The Taiwan dollar eased as much as 0.2 percent to 30.173 per U.S. dollar, its weakest since May 28, on capital outflows. Foreign investors were net sellers of local shares for a fifth consecutive session. The Philippine peso lost as much as 0.4 percent to 44.36 against the greenback, its weakest since May 6. Manila earlier sold 15.95 billion pesos ($360.66 million) worth of 20-year government bonds, well below a target of 25.0 billion pesos. Indonesia's rupiah eased 0.3 percent to 11,955 per dollar, its weakest since July 3, as most government bond prices fell. The rupiah recovered some of earlier losses as the central bank was spotted intervening to support the currency, traders said. Meanwhile, the South Korean won ended local trade higher on demand from exporters for settlements and as offshore covered short positions in the currency. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0835 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.07 107.19 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.2624 1.2635 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.152 30.106 -0.15 Korean won 1036.45 1038.00 +0.15 Baht 32.25 32.29 +0.12 Peso 44.23 44.18 -0.11 Rupiah 11945.00 11925.00 -0.17 Rupee 61.11 61.13 +0.03 *Ringgit 3.2250 3.2250 +0.00 Yuan 6.1462 6.1420 -0.07 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 107.07 105.28 -1.68 Sing dlr 1.2624 1.2632 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 30.152 29.950 -0.67 Korean won 1036.45 1055.40 +1.83 Baht 32.25 32.86 +1.89 Peso 44.23 44.40 +0.37 Rupiah 11945.00 12160.00 +1.80 Rupee 61.11 61.80 +1.13 Ringgit 3.2250 3.2755 +1.57 Yuan 6.1462 6.0539 -1.50 * Financial markets in Malaysia were closed for a holiday. ($1=44.225 Philippine peso) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by Richard Borsuk)