SINGAPORE, Sept 16 The Taiwan dollar and the
Philippine peso fell to around four-month lows on Tuesday as
caution prevailed over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will
signal the timing of its next rate hike after a policy meeting
starting later in the day.
China's yuan slid for the fourth straight day
after the central bank set a weaker midpoint and on weak foreign
direct investment figures.
The Taiwan dollar eased as much as 0.2 percent to
30.173 per U.S. dollar, its weakest since May 28, on capital
outflows. Foreign investors were net sellers of local shares
for a fifth consecutive session.
The Philippine peso lost as much as 0.4 percent
to 44.36 against the greenback, its weakest since May 6.
Manila earlier sold 15.95 billion pesos ($360.66 million)
worth of 20-year government bonds, well below a target of 25.0
billion pesos.
Indonesia's rupiah eased 0.3 percent to 11,955 per
dollar, its weakest since July 3, as most government bond prices
fell. The rupiah recovered some of earlier losses as the central
bank was spotted intervening to support the currency, traders
said.
Meanwhile, the South Korean won ended local trade
higher on demand from exporters for settlements and as offshore
covered short positions in the currency.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0835 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 107.07 107.19 +0.11
Sing dlr 1.2624 1.2635 +0.09
Taiwan dlr 30.152 30.106 -0.15
Korean won 1036.45 1038.00 +0.15
Baht 32.25 32.29 +0.12
Peso 44.23 44.18 -0.11
Rupiah 11945.00 11925.00 -0.17
Rupee 61.11 61.13 +0.03
*Ringgit 3.2250 3.2250 +0.00
Yuan 6.1462 6.1420 -0.07
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 107.07 105.28 -1.68
Sing dlr 1.2624 1.2632 +0.06
Taiwan dlr 30.152 29.950 -0.67
Korean won 1036.45 1055.40 +1.83
Baht 32.25 32.86 +1.89
Peso 44.23 44.40 +0.37
Rupiah 11945.00 12160.00 +1.80
Rupee 61.11 61.80 +1.13
Ringgit 3.2250 3.2755 +1.57
Yuan 6.1462 6.0539 -1.50
* Financial markets in Malaysia were closed for a holiday.
($1=44.225 Philippine peso)
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Roger Tung
in TAIPEI; Editing by Richard Borsuk)