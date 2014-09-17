Sept 17 The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0150 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0150 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 107.25 107.12 -0.12
Sing dlr 1.2611 1.2601 -0.08
Taiwan dlr 30.106 30.160 +0.18
Korean won 1032.70 1036.70 +0.39
Baht 32.21 32.24 +0.09
Peso 44.19 44.23 +0.09
Rupiah 11920.00 11960.00 +0.34
Rupee 61.06 61.06 +0.00
Ringgit 3.2180 3.2290 +0.34
Yuan 6.1432 6.1462 +0.05
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 107.25 105.28 -1.84
Sing dlr 1.2611 1.2632 +0.17
Taiwan dlr 30.106 29.950 -0.52
Korean won 1032.70 1055.40 +2.20
Baht 32.21 32.86 +2.02
Peso 44.19 44.40 +0.46
Rupiah 11920.00 12160.00 +2.01
Rupee 61.06 61.80 +1.22
Ringgit 3.2180 3.2755 +1.79
Yuan 6.1432 6.0539 -1.45
