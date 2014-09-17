* Talk of demand for monetary stabilisation bonds aids won * Won hits 6-year high vs yen; intervention suspected * Ringgit rises ahead of CPI data, c.bank meeting * Rupiah gains as stocks up 1.2 pct (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Sept 17 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Wednesday, thanks to doubts the U.S. Federal Reserve is about to signal when interest rates will rise and on media reports saying China's central bank is providing liquidity to support the economy. The Singapore dollar bucked the regional appreciation mood despite stronger-than-expected August exports data as shipments to major economies slowed. Caution over an earlier rate increase by the Fed eased after the Wall Street Journal's Fed watcher said the U.S. central bank may keep the words "considerable time" in its policy statement after the Tuesday-Wednesday meeting. Asian currencies have fallen this month on expectations of a more hawkish Fed stance. Investors have been looking for the Fed to drop its pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable time" after ending its bond-buying programme. Adding to support for regional currencies, the People's Bank of China is injecting a combined 500 billion yuan ($81.4 billion) of liquidity into the country's top banks, media reports said. Emerging Asian currencies, however, are likely to continue to depreciate if the Fed indicates that the U.S. central bank would raise interest rates given the improvement in the world's biggest economy, analysts and traders said. "We play devil's advocate by noting that potential downside risks for EM FX remain at large," Emmanuel Ng, a foreign exchange strategist for OCBC Bank, said in a client note, referring to emerging currencies. WON The South Korean won rose against the dollar amid market talk of demand from a major U.S. asset management company for two-year monetary stabilisation bonds. The company bought "a large amount" of the bonds, which the central bank sold earlier in the day, bond traders said. The won hit a fresh six-year high of 9.6197 against the yen . The strength boosted caution over intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem the won's appreciation. The authorities were suspected of intervening, traders said. RINGGIT The Malaysian ringgit rose ahead of August inflation data later in the day and the central bank's policy meeting on Thursday. Malaysia's annual inflation rate likely held steady at 3.2 percent in August, a Reuters poll showed. While inflationary pressures are seen persisting, economists are evenly split on whether the monetary authority will raise its policy interest rate again. RUPIAH Indonesia's rupiah rose as Jakarta shares jumped 1.2 percent, outperforming most Southeast Asian peers. Foreign-backed local banks also bought the currency, traders said. Other domestic lenders bought dollars on behalf of importers, limiting the rupiah's gains, traders added. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0510 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.24 107.12 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.2624 1.2601 -0.18 Taiwan dlr 30.120 30.160 +0.13 Korean won 1034.80 1036.70 +0.18 Baht 32.22 32.24 +0.06 Peso 44.15 44.23 +0.18 Rupiah 11940.00 11960.00 +0.17 Rupee 60.99 61.06 +0.11 Ringgit 3.2190 3.2290 +0.31 Yuan 6.1437 6.1462 +0.04 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 107.24 105.28 -1.83 Sing dlr 1.2624 1.2632 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 30.120 29.950 -0.56 Korean won 1034.80 1055.40 +1.99 Baht 32.22 32.86 +1.99 Peso 44.15 44.40 +0.55 Rupiah 11940.00 12160.00 +1.84 Rupee 60.99 61.80 +1.33 Ringgit 3.2190 3.2755 +1.76 Yuan 6.1437 6.0539 -1.46 ($1=6.1432 yuan) (Additional reporting by Lim Seung-gyu in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)