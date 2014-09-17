* Talk of demand for monetary stabilisation bonds aids won
* Won hits 6-year high vs yen; intervention suspected
* Ringgit rises ahead of CPI data, c.bank meeting
* Rupiah gains as stocks up 1.2 pct
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Sept 17 Most emerging Asian
currencies rose on Wednesday, thanks to doubts the U.S. Federal
Reserve is about to signal when interest rates will rise and on
media reports saying China's central bank is providing liquidity
to support the economy.
The Singapore dollar bucked the regional
appreciation mood despite stronger-than-expected August exports
data as shipments to major economies slowed.
Caution over an earlier rate increase by the Fed eased after
the Wall Street Journal's Fed watcher said the U.S. central bank
may keep the words "considerable time" in its policy statement
after the Tuesday-Wednesday meeting.
Asian currencies have fallen this month on expectations of a
more hawkish Fed stance. Investors have been looking for the Fed
to drop its pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a
"considerable time" after ending its bond-buying programme.
Adding to support for regional currencies, the People's Bank
of China is injecting a combined 500 billion yuan ($81.4
billion) of liquidity into the country's top banks, media
reports said.
Emerging Asian currencies, however, are likely to continue
to depreciate if the Fed indicates that the U.S. central bank
would raise interest rates given the improvement in the world's
biggest economy, analysts and traders said.
"We play devil's advocate by noting that potential downside
risks for EM FX remain at large," Emmanuel Ng, a foreign
exchange strategist for OCBC Bank, said in a client note,
referring to emerging currencies.
WON
The South Korean won rose against the dollar amid
market talk of demand from a major U.S. asset management
company for two-year monetary stabilisation bonds.
The company bought "a large amount" of the bonds, which the
central bank sold earlier in the day, bond traders said.
The won hit a fresh six-year high of 9.6197 against the yen
.
The strength boosted caution over intervention by the
foreign exchange authorities to stem the won's appreciation.
The authorities were suspected of intervening, traders said.
RINGGIT
The Malaysian ringgit rose ahead of August
inflation data later in the day and the central bank's policy
meeting on Thursday.
Malaysia's annual inflation rate likely held steady at 3.2
percent in August, a Reuters poll showed.
While inflationary pressures are seen persisting, economists
are evenly split on whether the monetary authority will raise
its policy interest rate again.
RUPIAH
Indonesia's rupiah rose as Jakarta shares
jumped 1.2 percent, outperforming most Southeast Asian peers.
Foreign-backed local banks also bought the currency, traders
said.
Other domestic lenders bought dollars on behalf of
importers, limiting the rupiah's gains, traders added.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0510 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 107.24 107.12 -0.11
Sing dlr 1.2624 1.2601 -0.18
Taiwan dlr 30.120 30.160 +0.13
Korean won 1034.80 1036.70 +0.18
Baht 32.22 32.24 +0.06
Peso 44.15 44.23 +0.18
Rupiah 11940.00 11960.00 +0.17
Rupee 60.99 61.06 +0.11
Ringgit 3.2190 3.2290 +0.31
Yuan 6.1437 6.1462 +0.04
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 107.24 105.28 -1.83
Sing dlr 1.2624 1.2632 +0.06
Taiwan dlr 30.120 29.950 -0.56
Korean won 1034.80 1055.40 +1.99
Baht 32.22 32.86 +1.99
Peso 44.15 44.40 +0.55
Rupiah 11940.00 12160.00 +1.84
Rupee 60.99 61.80 +1.33
Ringgit 3.2190 3.2755 +1.76
Yuan 6.1437 6.0539 -1.46
($1=6.1432 yuan)
