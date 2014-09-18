BRIEF-NTPC says launches issue of 20 bln rupee notes due 2022
* Says issuer has launched an issue of INR 20 billion notes due 2022 priced on April 25,2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Removes repeated word won from headline) Sept 18 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.56 108.37 -0.18 Sing dlr 1.2683 1.2674 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.234 30.134 -0.33 Korean won 1040.70 1034.90 -0.56 Baht 32.31 32.23 -0.26 Peso 44.50 44.26 -0.54 Rupiah 12020.00 11950.00 -0.58 Rupee 60.92 60.92 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2350 3.2175 -0.54 Yuan 6.1441 6.1401 -0.07 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.56 105.28 -3.03 Sing dlr 1.2683 1.2632 -0.40 Taiwan dlr 30.234 29.950 -0.94 Korean won 1040.70 1055.40 +1.41 Baht 32.31 32.86 +1.69 Peso 44.50 44.40 -0.24 Rupiah 12020.00 12160.00 +1.16 Rupee 60.92 61.80 +1.44 Ringgit 3.2350 3.2755 +1.25 Yuan 6.1441 6.0539 -1.47 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (Apr 25) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% -----------------------------------