* Views split on if Malaysia c.bank raises or holds rates
* Won, Philippine peso lowest since April
* Rupiah near 3-month low; intervention spotted
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Sept 18 Emerging Asian currencies
dropped on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's outlook for
rising rates stoked concerns that regional assets may lose some
of their high-yield appeal.
The Malaysian ringgit fell to a near four-month low
ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review later in the
day. Economists were evenly split between Bank Negara raising
interest rates again and holding steady.
South Korea's won and the Philippine peso
fell to their weakest level since April. The
Indonesian rupiah slid to a near three-month low.
The Fed on Wednesday suggested it could raise interest rates
faster than expected when it starts increasing, although it
renewed its pledge to keep borrowing costs near zero for a
"considerable time."
The dollar rose to a 14-month high against a basket
of major currencies. The greenback hit a six-year peak versus
the yen.
Emerging Asian currencies have fallen this month on concerns
that the U.S. central bank may bring forward its timing of rate
hikes as the world's top economy showed a picked in momentum.
"It was only a small shift with a dovish comment and still
USD strengthened," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy for
Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore, referring to the Fed's
Wednesday's stance.
"People still aren't positioned for a stronger USD and
higher U.S. rates and more Asia FX weakness will come through."
RINGGIT
The ringgit fell 0.8 percent to 3.2425 per dollar, its
weakest since May 8. The Malaysian currency fell against the
Singapore dollar.
Malaysia's Consumer price rose 3.3 percent in August,
slightly higher than expected, data showed on Thursday - but not
strong enough to increase expectations of a rate hike, analysts
said.
"Inflation pressures are edging higher but not at an
alarming rate," said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist
with Westpac in Singapore.
"A no change decision would tend to bias USD/MYR higher in
our view," said Cavenagh.
The ringgit's one-month non-deliverable forwards
could fall to 3.2800 per dollar if it weakens past
the current level of 3.2500, he added. The NDFs on Wednesday
closed at 3.2448
WON
The won lost as much as 0.8 percent to 1,043.4 per dollar,
its weakest since April 16, as offshore funds sold it.
Caution grew over possible intervention by the foreign
exchange authorities to stem the won's gain as it hit a six-year
high against the yen.
Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol expressed concerns over
the won's strength against the Japanese currency as the two
countries compete in exports markets.
Local exporters bought the won for settlements on dips,
limiting its losses. The currency has a 200-day moving average
at 1,043.2.
RUPIAH
The rupiah lost 0.7 percent to 12,035 per dollar, its
weakest since June 27, on selling from foreign-backed local
banks.
The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR),
which the central bank launched last year in an effort to manage
exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,030 rupiah per
dollar, weaker than the previous session's 11,908.
The rupiah pared some of its earlier losses as the central
bank was spotted intervening to support the currency.
Foreign banks purchased the rupiah, which some traders said
was possibly done on behalf of the central bank.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0435 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 108.66 108.37 -0.27
Sing dlr 1.2689 1.2674 -0.12
Taiwan dlr 30.236 30.134 -0.34
Korean won 1041.30 1034.90 -0.61
Baht 32.30 32.23 -0.22
Peso 44.58 44.26 -0.72
Rupiah 12030.00 11950.00 -0.67
Rupee 61.11 60.92 -0.31
Ringgit 3.2410 3.2175 -0.73
Yuan 6.1443 6.1401 -0.07
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 108.66 105.28 -3.12
Sing dlr 1.2689 1.2632 -0.45
Taiwan dlr 30.236 29.950 -0.95
Korean won 1041.30 1055.40 +1.35
Baht 32.30 32.86 +1.73
Peso 44.58 44.40 -0.41
Rupiah 12030.00 12160.00 +1.08
Rupee 61.11 61.80 +1.13
Ringgit 3.2410 3.2755 +1.06
Yuan 6.1443 6.0539 -1.47
