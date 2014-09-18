(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Sept 18 Emerging Asian currencies slid on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's outlook for rising rates stoked concerns that regional assets may lose some of their high-yield appeal. The Malaysian ringgit fell to its weakest in more than four months ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review later in the day. Economists were evenly split between Bank Negara raising interest rates again and holding steady. South Korea's won ended local trade down 0.8 percent at 1,043.4 per dollar, its weakest since April 16. Offshore funds sold the won on expectations that the yen's weakness will hurt South Korean companies' competitiveness against Japanese rivals. The yen hit a six-year low against the dollar. The won eased against the yen after hitting a six-year peak on caution over possible intervention by South Korea's foreign exchange authorities. Indonesia's rupiah slid to a near three-month low versus the dollar, losing as much as 0.7 percent to 12,035 per dollar. It was the first time the currency breached the 12,000-level since June 30. The rupiah later pared losses on apparent central bank intervention to support the currency and as the new government plans to raise the price of subsidised fuel. Bank Indonesia earlier introduced a set of new rules on foreign exchange trading to encourage more derivative trading and deepen the market. Emerging Asian currencies later recovered some of their losses as the dollar eased against a basket of major currencies. The Fed on Wednesday suggested it could raise interest rates faster than expected when it starts increasing, although it renewed its pledge to keep borrowing costs near zero for a "considerable time." CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.54 108.37 -0.16 Sing dlr 1.2665 1.2674 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.250 30.134 -0.38 Korean won 1043.10 1034.90 -0.79 Baht 32.26 32.23 -0.09 Peso 44.42 44.26 -0.36 Rupiah 11990.00 11950.00 -0.33 Rupee 60.94 60.92 -0.02 Ringgit 3.2275 3.2175 -0.31 Yuan 6.1442 6.1401 -0.07 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.54 105.28 -3.01 Sing dlr 1.2665 1.2632 -0.26 Taiwan dlr 30.250 29.950 -0.99 Korean won 1043.10 1055.40 +1.18 Baht 32.26 32.86 +1.86 Peso 44.42 44.40 -0.06 Rupiah 11990.00 12160.00 +1.42 Rupee 60.94 61.80 +1.42 Ringgit 3.2275 3.2755 +1.49 Yuan 6.1442 6.0539 -1.47 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)