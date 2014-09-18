(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
SINGAPORE, Sept 18 Emerging Asian currencies
slid on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's outlook for
rising rates stoked concerns that regional assets may lose some
of their high-yield appeal.
The Malaysian ringgit fell to its weakest in more
than four months ahead of the central bank's monetary policy
review later in the day. Economists were evenly split between
Bank Negara raising interest rates again and holding steady.
South Korea's won ended local trade down 0.8
percent at 1,043.4 per dollar, its weakest since April 16.
Offshore funds sold the won on expectations that the yen's
weakness will hurt South Korean companies' competitiveness
against Japanese rivals. The yen hit a six-year low
against the dollar.
The won eased against the yen after hitting a
six-year peak on caution over possible intervention by South
Korea's foreign exchange authorities.
Indonesia's rupiah slid to a near three-month low
versus the dollar, losing as much as 0.7 percent to 12,035 per
dollar. It was the first time the currency breached the
12,000-level since June 30.
The rupiah later pared losses on apparent central bank
intervention to support the currency and as the new government
plans to raise the price of subsidised fuel.
Bank Indonesia earlier introduced a set of new rules on
foreign exchange trading to encourage more derivative trading
and deepen the market.
Emerging Asian currencies later recovered some of their
losses as the dollar eased against a basket of major
currencies.
The Fed on Wednesday suggested it could raise interest rates
faster than expected when it starts increasing, although it
renewed its pledge to keep borrowing costs near zero for a
"considerable time."
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 108.54 108.37 -0.16
Sing dlr 1.2665 1.2674 +0.07
Taiwan dlr 30.250 30.134 -0.38
Korean won 1043.10 1034.90 -0.79
Baht 32.26 32.23 -0.09
Peso 44.42 44.26 -0.36
Rupiah 11990.00 11950.00 -0.33
Rupee 60.94 60.92 -0.02
Ringgit 3.2275 3.2175 -0.31
Yuan 6.1442 6.1401 -0.07
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 108.54 105.28 -3.01
Sing dlr 1.2665 1.2632 -0.26
Taiwan dlr 30.250 29.950 -0.99
Korean won 1043.10 1055.40 +1.18
Baht 32.26 32.86 +1.86
Peso 44.42 44.40 -0.06
Rupiah 11990.00 12160.00 +1.42
Rupee 60.94 61.80 +1.42
Ringgit 3.2275 3.2755 +1.49
Yuan 6.1442 6.0539 -1.47
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)