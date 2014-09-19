Sept 19 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.36 108.69 -0.61 Sing dlr 1.2685 1.2670 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 30.250 30.256 +0.02 Korean won 1046.40 1043.40 -0.29 Baht 32.23 32.26 +0.09 *Peso 44.42 44.42 +0.00 Rupiah 11985.00 11975.00 -0.08 Rupee 60.83 60.83 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2430 3.2275 -0.48 Yuan 6.1379 6.1406 +0.04 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 109.36 105.28 -3.74 Sing dlr 1.2685 1.2632 -0.42 Taiwan dlr 30.250 29.950 -0.99 Korean won 1046.40 1055.40 +0.86 Baht 32.23 32.86 +1.95 Peso 44.42 44.40 -0.06 Rupiah 11985.00 12160.00 +1.46 Rupee 60.83 61.80 +1.59 Ringgit 3.2430 3.2755 +1.00 Yuan 6.1379 6.0539 -1.37 * The Philippine financial markets are closed due to heavy rain. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Kim Coghill)