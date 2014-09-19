* Malaysian c.bank leaves rates unchanged * Ringgit to suffer worst week in nine month * Rupiah to post 5th week of loss, longest since November (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Sept 19 The Malaysian ringgit hit a four-month low on Friday, leading losses among emerging Asian currencies, a day after the central bank kept interest rates unchanged. Regional units were poised to fall for the week as the U.S. Federal Reserve's outlook for rising interest rates spurred concerns that Asian assets may lose some of their high-yield appeal. The ringgit fell as much as 0.6 percent to 3.2470 per dollar, its weakest since May 8. It recovered some of its losses on demand from oil exporters for settlements. The government bond yields fell. The five-year yield slipped down to 3.681, its lowest since Aug. 11. Malaysia's central bank on Thursday kept its key interest rate unchanged at 3.25 percent, disappointing some with expectations of another hike. Economists had been split over whether Bank Negara would lift the rate again after an increase in July, according to a Reuters poll. The central bank is unlikely raise interest rates this year, potentially putting further pressure on the ringgit, some analysts said. The economy appeared to lose momentum as July's exports and industrial production fell short of market expectations in July. "The ringgit will weaken further, probably towards the 3.25-3.30 range," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank in Singapore. "We think the next rate hike now is the second half of 2015." The ringgit may weaken to 3.2680, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation this year, once it ends the day weaker than a support area between 3.2413 and 3.2438, a 200-day moving average and the 50.0 percent level, analysts said. The central bank raised the policy rate in July, its first hike in three years, to ease concerns over household debt, which stood at 86.6 percent of gross domestic product. FED RATE OUTLOOK HITS ASIA FX Emerging Asian currencies were set to suffer another week of losses as the Fed on Wednesday suggested it could raise interest rates faster than expected, once it has started the rising cycle. For the week, Indonesia's rupiah led losses on sustained concerns over a current account deficit, falling a 1.4 percent against the dollar. The rupiah would mark a fifth consecutive week of depreciation, the longest weekly losing streak since late November 2013, Thomson Reuters data showed. The ringgit has fallen 1.3 percent so far this week, which would be the largest weekly loss in nine months. The Philippine peso ended the week down 1.1 percent with local financial markets on Friday closed due to extreme weather. South Korea's won has slid 1.0 percent as offshore funds sold on worries that the country's exporters may lose competitiveness against Japanese rivals due to the yen's weakness. The Taiwan dollar has weakened 0.6 percent. "Asian currencies will fall further as the weaker yen and euro keep supporting the dollar's broad gains. That will hurt overall emerging currencies," said a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. The greenback hit a six-year high against the yen and hovered near a 14-month peak versus the euro. The dollar index, a measure of the dollar's value against six major currencies, eased with the British pound up. Scotland has voted against independence from the United Kingdom, early results from a referendum found. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.19 108.69 -0.46 Sing dlr 1.2680 1.2670 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 30.233 30.256 +0.08 Korean won 1046.10 1043.40 -0.26 Baht 32.22 32.26 +0.12 *Peso 44.42 44.42 +0.00 Rupiah 11983.00 11975.00 -0.07 Rupee 60.79 60.83 +0.07 Ringgit 3.2365 3.2275 -0.28 Yuan 6.1378 6.1406 +0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 109.19 105.28 -3.59 Sing dlr 1.2680 1.2632 -0.38 Taiwan dlr 30.233 29.950 -0.94 Korean won 1046.10 1055.40 +0.89 Baht 32.22 32.86 +1.99 Peso 44.42 44.40 -0.06 Rupiah 11983.00 12160.00 +1.48 Rupee 60.79 61.80 +1.66 Ringgit 3.2365 3.2755 +1.21 Yuan 6.1378 6.0539 -1.37 * The Philippine financial markets are closed due to heavy rain. (Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar in SYDNEY; Editing by Eric Meijer)