* Won gains on exporters, offshore funds
* Won hovers near 6-year high vs yen
* Taiwan dollar up on exporters, stock outflows cut gains
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Sept 22 South Korea's won led gains
among emerging Asian currencies on Monday as investors cut
dollar holdings on broad weakness in the greenback.
The won rose after rating agency Standard &
Poor's said on Friday it raised South Korea's sovereign credit
outlook on to positive from stable, citing economic growth and
sound fiscal conditions. The currency hovered
near a six-year high versus the yen.
The dollar index, the greenback's value against a
basket of six major currencies, slid to 84.565 after the index
posted its 10th straight week of gains last week.
"The USD move since August has run ahead of the rates
market. The regional currencies should be supported this week,"
said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of
Australia in Singapore, referring to emerging Asian currencies.
Regional units may gain momentum ahead of a monetary policy
meeting of the European Central Bank on Oct. 2, Ji said.
"Given the liquidity implications, Asian currencies will
cautiously price in the positive spillover on ECB's further
easing ahead of the meeting."
In August, most emerging Asian currencies rose on hopes that
the ECB's stimulus would help investors borrow cheap euros to
buy higher-yielding assets in emerging markets.
Still, investors hesitated to chase emerging Asian
currencies ahead of economic data such as China's flash
manufacturing PMI on Tuesday. That could provide further clues
on how severe the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy
could be.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is also expected to raise interest
rates more quickly than had been predicted.
WON
The won gained on increasing demand from exporters for
settlements as a month-end approaches and as offshore funds
bought the currency.
Caution increased over possible intervention by the foreign
exchange authorities to stem its strength as the won stayed near
a six-year high against the yen. South Korea's companies compete
against Japanese rivals in overseas markets.
The South Korean currency rose as much as 0.3 percent to
9.5392 to the yen, compared to a six-year high of 9.5171 hit on
Thursday.
South Korea's finance minister said on Saturday it would be
best if the central bank adopted a policy stance that would
support Asia's fourth-largest economy.
RINGGIT
The ringgit rose as interbank speculators cut dollar
holdings, tracking the greenback's broad weakness.
The Malaysian currency's non-deliverable forwards
strengthened, but some leveraged funds sold the
ringgit in one-month NDFs around 3.2300 per
dollar, traders said.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar advanced as exporters bought it around
30.200 per the U.S. dollar for settlements.
Foreign investors, however, sold local stocks,
limiting upside in the island's currency.
Taiwan stocks lost 1.1 percent.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0425 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 108.80 109.06 +0.24
Sing dlr 1.2647 1.2665 +0.14
Taiwan dlr 30.185 30.258 +0.24
Korean won 1040.00 1044.60 +0.44
Baht 32.17 32.19 +0.06
Peso 44.42 44.42 +0.00
Rupiah 11962.00 11965.00 +0.03
Rupee 60.79 60.81 +0.03
Ringgit 3.2255 3.2340 +0.26
Yuan 6.1384 6.1405 +0.03
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 108.80 105.28 -3.24
Sing dlr 1.2647 1.2632 -0.12
Taiwan dlr 30.185 29.950 -0.78
Korean won 1040.00 1055.40 +1.48
Baht 32.17 32.86 +2.14
Peso 44.42 44.40 -0.06
Rupiah 11962.00 12160.00 +1.66
Rupee 60.79 61.80 +1.66
Ringgit 3.2255 3.2755 +1.55
Yuan 6.1384 6.0539 -1.38
(Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI and IFR Martkets'
Catherine Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)