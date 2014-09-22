(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SINGAPORE, Sept 22 The South Korean won rose on
Monday after Standard & Poor's raised the country's sovereign
credit outlook to positive, while most emerging Asian currencies
edged up on broad weakness in the dollar.
Regional currencies pared much of their earlier gains as
investors grew more concerned over a slowing Chinese economy
ahead of a preliminary private sector manufacturing PMI survey
on Tuesday.
Growth in the factory sector of the world's second-largest
economy probably stalled in September, adding to worries the
economy could be at risk of a sharper slowdown without more
stimulus measures, a Reuters poll showed.
Taiwan's dollar appreciated on demand from
exporters for settlements. Foreign investors sold local shares
, limiting gains in the island's currency.
The Philippine peso ended local trade weaker as
the central bank reported a smaller balance of payments surplus
in August.
Singapore's dollar and Malaysia's ringgit
failed to maintain earlier strength as leveraged funds sold
those currencies, traders said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 108.89 109.06 +0.16
Sing dlr 1.2669 1.2665 -0.03
Taiwan dlr 30.223 30.258 +0.12
Korean won 1040.75 1044.60 +0.37
Baht 32.19 32.19 +0.00
Peso 44.47 44.42 -0.11
Rupiah 11960.00 11965.00 +0.04
Rupee 60.78 60.81 +0.05
Ringgit 3.2350 3.2340 -0.03
Yuan 6.1386 6.1405 +0.03
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 108.89 105.28 -3.32
Sing dlr 1.2669 1.2632 -0.29
Taiwan dlr 30.223 29.950 -0.90
Korean won 1040.75 1055.40 +1.41
Baht 32.19 32.86 +2.08
Peso 44.47 44.40 -0.17
Rupiah 11960.00 12160.00 +1.67
Rupee 60.78 61.80 +1.68
Ringgit 3.2350 3.2755 +1.25
Yuan 6.1386 6.0539 -1.38
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)