(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Sept 23 Most emerging Asian currencies stabilised on Tuesday after a stronger-than-expected China factory survey calmed some of the concerns over a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. Regional units started the day weaker on expectations that activity in China's manufacturing sector would ease. The country's factory activity unexpectedly picked up momentum in September with the HSBC/Markit Flash China Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rising to 50.5 from August's final reading of 50.2. It was higher than a forecast of 50.0 in a Reuters poll. South Korea's won ended local trade slightly firmer on demand from exporters for month-end settlements. Offshore funds also bought the currency. The Singapore dollar rose ahead of a chart support line at 1.2721 per U.S. dollar, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation from January to July. The Philippine peso pared losses after falling as much as 0.3 percent to 44.605 per dollar, its weakest since April 30. The peso has chart support at 44.618, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation between February and July. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.40 108.84 +0.41 Sing dlr 1.2680 1.2698 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 30.235 30.229 -0.02 Korean won 1039.80 1040.70 +0.09 Baht 32.23 32.22 -0.03 Peso 44.51 44.47 -0.09 Rupiah 11975.00 11972.00 -0.03 Rupee 60.93 60.82 -0.18 Ringgit 3.2470 3.2445 -0.08 Yuan 6.1385 6.1404 +0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.40 105.28 -2.88 Sing dlr 1.2680 1.2632 -0.38 Taiwan dlr 30.235 29.950 -0.94 Korean won 1039.80 1055.40 +1.50 Baht 32.23 32.86 +1.95 Peso 44.51 44.40 -0.26 Rupiah 11975.00 12160.00 +1.54 Rupee 60.93 61.80 +1.44 Ringgit 3.2470 3.2755 +0.88 Yuan 6.1385 6.0539 -1.38 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)