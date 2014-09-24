* Abe wants to be careful on yen's economic impact - Jiji * Won seen facing resistance around 9.5/yen * Asia FX edge up vs dollar (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Sept 24 The South Korean won eased against the yen on Wednesday after a media report on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cautious view on the weakening yen's impact on the economy. Abe said he wants to be careful about the impact on local economies from the recent depreciation of the yen, Jiji news agency reported. The won fell 0.2 percent to 9.5710 per yen as of 0400 GMT. "It is hard to break 9.50 and it will correct towards 9.80 first," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy for Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore. "Uncertainty about the Fed's move increases volatility and typically negative risk. That will lead the yen's strength," said Yokota, referring to the U.S. Federal Reserve. The won is seen facing a chart resistance at 9.5552 against the yen, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation between 2007 and 2009, analysts said. It has been trying to clear the level since last week, hitting a six-year high of 9.5171 on Sept. 18. South Korean monetary authorities expressed concerns over the won's strength against the yen as the country competes against Japan in overseas export markets. Abe's comments are unlikely to ease such worries as the yen is seen weakening further, some analysts said. "I doubt how much the won would weaken further, unless the Bank of Korea is expected to lower interest rates more than once," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. The central bank cut its policy interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.25 percent in August. It kept the rate unchanged at the Sept. 12 meeting but investors and analysts saw a considerable chance of a further cut as early as next month. "It looks better to buy the won when it weakens to around 9.6 and 9.7," said Park. She expected it to strengthen to 9.2-9.3 next year, given possibilities of the Bank of Japan's further quantitative easing. ASIA FX FIRM VS DOLLAR Most emerging Asian currencies edged up against the dollar as the greenback broadly slid on lower U.S. yields. The Singapore dollar gained as investors sought safer assets with U.S.-led air strikes in Syria boosting geopolitical concerns. The won turned firmer against the U.S. dollar on demand from exporters for month-end settlements. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.56 108.90 +0.31 Sing dlr 1.2671 1.2691 +0.16 Taiwan dlr 30.246 30.240 -0.02 Korean won 1039.60 1040.00 +0.04 Baht 32.24 32.20 -0.12 Peso 44.50 44.52 +0.04 Rupiah 11967.00 11970.00 +0.03 Rupee 60.97 60.94 -0.04 Ringgit 3.2430 3.2445 +0.05 Yuan 6.1356 6.1378 +0.04 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.56 105.28 -3.03 Sing dlr 1.2671 1.2632 -0.31 Taiwan dlr 30.246 29.950 -0.98 Korean won 1039.60 1055.40 +1.52 Baht 32.24 32.86 +1.93 Peso 44.50 44.40 -0.24 Rupiah 11967.00 12160.00 +1.61 Rupee 60.97 61.80 +1.37 Ringgit 3.2430 3.2755 +1.00 Yuan 6.1356 6.0539 -1.33 (Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)