(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Sept 24 The South Korean won slid against the yen on Wednesday as the yen firmed after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe voiced caution about the economic impact of a further slide in the Japanese currency. Most emerging Asian currencies rose against the dollar as the greenback broadly eased on overnight slides in U.S. Treasury yields. Abe said he wants to be careful about the impact on Japanese regional economies from the recent depreciation of the yen, Jiji news agency reported. The won fell 0.3 percent to 9.5803 per yen as of 0800 GMT. Against the dollar, the South Korean won turned firmer on demand from exporters for month-end settlements. Offshore funds also bought the won. The Singapore dollar rose as investors sought safer assets as U.S.-led air strikes in Syria added to geopolitical concerns in the Middle East. Indonesia's rupiah and Malaysia's ringgit advanced as a weaker dollar spurred traders to cut holdings in the greenback against those currencies. The Philippine peso gained as Manila shares jumped 1.2 percent, well outperforming other Asian equity markets. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.54 108.90 +0.33 Sing dlr 1.2649 1.2691 +0.33 Taiwan dlr 30.240 30.240 +0.00 Korean won 1039.65 1040.00 +0.03 Baht 32.20 32.20 +0.00 Peso 44.46 44.52 +0.13 Rupiah 11940.00 11970.00 +0.25 Rupee 60.94 60.94 +0.01 Ringgit 3.2380 3.2445 +0.20 Yuan 6.1350 6.1378 +0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.54 105.28 -3.01 Sing dlr 1.2649 1.2632 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 30.240 29.950 -0.96 Korean won 1039.65 1055.40 +1.51 Baht 32.20 32.86 +2.05 Peso 44.46 44.40 -0.15 Rupiah 11940.00 12160.00 +1.84 Rupee 60.94 61.80 +1.42 Ringgit 3.2380 3.2755 +1.16 Yuan 6.1350 6.0539 -1.32 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)