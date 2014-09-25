* Taiwan dollar short positions largest since Sept 2011 * Ringgit sentiment most bearish since Aug 2013 * Rupiah, Philippine peso short positions at 8-month high * Yuan long positions at 2-month low By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Sept 25 Sentiment toward most emerging Asian currencies worsened in the last two weeks with the Taiwan dollar's short positions reaching the largest in 3 years, a Reuters poll showed. The common factor weighing against emerging Asian currencies is the warning from the Federal Reserve that when it finally acts on interest rates they could go up faster than the market has been anticipating. Bearish bets on the Taiwan dollar rose to the highest since September 2011, according to the survey of 16 currency analysts conducted between Tuesday and Thursday. Sentiment had been optimistic on the island's currency since April. The Taiwan dollar on Thursday fell to a near five-month low of 30.296 per U.S. dollar on stock outflows. Foreign investors sold a combined net 39.1 billion Taiwan dollar ($1.3 billion) worth of local shares so far this month, according to the Taiwan Stock Exchange. That would be the largest monthly outflow since August last year. Short positionsin the Malaysian ringgit hit their largest since late August 2013. Malaysia's central bank on Sept. 18 kept its policy interest rate unchanged at 3.25 percent, disappointing some expectations for a hike. Economists polled by Reuters had been split over whether Bank Negara would raise the rate by 25 basis points to check household credit growth and rising inflation. The outlook for the Philippine peso darkened with its short positions at the highest since mid-January. The peso on Thursday hit a five-month low after the country's July electronics imports reported the steepest drop in more than two years, indicating an economic slowdown. Pessimism over Indonesia's rupiah also reached the worst level since mid-January amid concerns over its current account deficit. Short positions in the South Korean won edged up to the largest since late March on growing concerns over intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem its strength, especially against the yen. Bullish bets on the Chinese yuan fell to a two-month low as an unexpected pickup in the manufacturing sector of the world's second-largest economy failed to dispel worries about a slowdown. Short positions in the Singapore dollar fell on month-end corporate demand after, according to the previous poll on Sept. 11, having stood at their largest level since May. The Fed on Sept. 17 suggested it could raise interest rates faster than expected when it starts increasing. That spurred concerns that emerging Asian assets may lose some of their high-yield appeal. The previous poll had shown sentiment toward regional currencies had turned bearish two weeks ago, as the market was gripped with caution over the possibility of an earlier-than-expected U.S. rate hike. The Reuters survey is focused on what analysts believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht. The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). The survey findings are provided below (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency): DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB 25-Sept -0.94 0.27 0.57 0.86 0.65 0.04 0.65 0.58 0.34 11-Sept -1.15 0.19 0.93 0.42 -0.07 -0.07 0.40 0.03 0.32 28-Aug -1.07 -0.77 -0.09 0.00 -0.14 -0.41 -0.84 -0.58 -0.21 14-Aug -1.10 -0.62 -0.02 -0.02 -0.21 0.25 -0.83 -0.42 -0.53 31-July -0.80 -0.53 -0.09 -0.19 -0.29 -0.24 -0.53 -0.44 -0.52 17-July -0.39 -0.16 -0.31 -0.04 0.05 -0.35 -0.92 -0.34 -0.08 3-July -0.69 -1.53 -0.47 0.64 -0.57 -0.14 -0.92 -0.69 0.28 19-June -0.18 -1.10 -0.18 0.45 -0.41 -0.34 -0.73 -0.24 0.15 5-June 0.29 -1.21 -0.06 0.51 -0.29 -1.01 -0.65 -0.69 0.73 22-May 0.53 -1.24 -0.32 -0.60 -0.28 -1.47 -0.94 -0.88 0.54 ($1=30.278 Taiwan dollar) (1 US dollar = 30.3070 Taiwan dollar) (Additional reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava in BANGALORE; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)