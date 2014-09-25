(Updates prices. For midday report. Double-click ) SINGAPORE, Sept 25 The Philippine peso hit a five-month low on Thursday, leading losses in emerging Asian currencies, as the dollar touched a four-year high against major currencies. The peso lost as much as 0.7 percent to 44.79 per dollar, its weakest since April 25. The country's July electronics imports reported the steepest drop in more than two years, indicating an economic slowdown. South Korea's won fell on growing caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to curb its strength against the yen. The won turned weaker against the yen after hitting a six-year peak versus the Japanese currency. The Taiwan dollar ended local trade down 0.2 percent at 30.310 per U.S. dollar, its weakest close since April 25, on stock outflows. Sentiment toward most emerging Asian currencies worsened in the last two weeks with the Taiwan dollar's short positions reaching the largest in three years, a Reuters poll showed. Malaysia's ringgit and Indonesia's rupiah fell as the dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's performance against six major currencies, rose to its highest since July 2010. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.32 109.04 -0.26 Sing dlr 1.2686 1.2668 -0.14 Taiwan dlr 30.301 30.248 -0.17 Korean won 1042.60 1039.90 -0.26 Baht 32.28 32.22 -0.18 Peso 44.77 44.46 -0.69 Rupiah 11980.00 11950.00 -0.25 Rupee 61.08 60.96 -0.20 Ringgit 3.2515 3.2425 -0.28 Yuan 6.1391 6.1346 -0.07 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 109.32 105.28 -3.70 Sing dlr 1.2686 1.2632 -0.43 Taiwan dlr 30.301 29.950 -1.16 Korean won 1042.60 1055.40 +1.23 Baht 32.28 32.86 +1.80 Peso 44.77 44.40 -0.84 Rupiah 11980.00 12160.00 +1.50 Rupee 61.08 61.80 +1.18 Ringgit 3.2515 3.2755 +0.74 Yuan 6.1391 6.0539 -1.39 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)