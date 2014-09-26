* Rupiah to fall for 6th straight week * Indonesia lawmakers put end to direct regional elections * Philippine peso near 6-month low; c.bank caution cuts slides (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Sept 26 Indonesia's rupiah weakened past the psychologically important 12,000 per dollar level on Friday, hurt by political uncertainties, and looked set to suffer its longest weekly slide in 15 months. Most emerging Asian currencies also were poised to post weekly losses, with the Philippine peso hitting a near six-month low. The rupiah fell 0.4 percent to 12,022 per dollar as of 0530 GMT. It has eased 0.5 percent so far this week. The loss would mark a sixth straight week of losses, the longest weekly depreciation spell since late June 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data. Indonesia's parliament earlier approved legislation ending direct elections for governors and mayors, a move president-elect Joko "Jokowi" Widodo criticised as a "big step back" for the country. After the decision, Jakarta shares dropped 1.6 percent, underperforming most regional equity markets. "That's not good for Jokowi's coalition," said a Jakarta-based currency trader. "Prabowo and his coalitions may oppose everything in regional areas too in the future," the trader added, referring to a losing presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto. Such political uncertainties, especially after Widodo's party failed to secure dominant votes in April's parliament elections, could undermine economic reform efforts by the president-elect. The rupiah is likely to fall further next week if August trade data due on Oct 1 boosts concerns over the country's current account deficit, traders and analysts said. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso lost as much as 0.4 percent to 44.960 per dollar, its weakest since April 4, on selling from offshore funds. "ADB's downgrade and the ugly trade data... are spooking people," said a senior Philippine bank trader in Manila. The Asian Development Bank said on Thursday it has cut its growth forecasts for Philippines' economic growth in 2014 and 2015. The country's electronics imports in July suffered the steepest drop in more than two years. The peso pared some of earlier losses on caution over possible intervention by the central bank to support the currency. It also has a chart support at 44.955, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation between February and July, analysts said. The peso has lost 1.0 percent against the dollar so far this year, becoming the second worst-performing emerging Asian currency after China's yuan, according to Thomson Reuters data. ANOTHER LOSS FOR ASIA FX The Indian rupee looked set for the worst weekly performance among emerging Asian currencies. The rupee has lost 1.1 percent against the dollar on weaker local shares and dollar demand from importers. Malaysia's ringgit has shed 1.0 percent, while the peso has lost 0.9 percent. The Thai baht and the Singapore dollar have fallen 0.4 percent each. The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, hovered around a four-year high. "Pressure on Asia FX will still be there for now unless U.S. data takes a turn for the worse," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank in Singapore. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0530 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.00 108.76 -0.22 Sing dlr 1.2709 1.2704 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.294 30.310 +0.05 Korean won 1042.90 1042.60 -0.03 Baht 32.31 32.28 -0.08 Peso 44.84 44.77 -0.16 Rupiah 12022.00 11975.00 -0.39 Rupee 61.52 61.34 -0.28 Ringgit 3.2630 3.2540 -0.28 Yuan 6.1343 6.1363 +0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 109.00 105.28 -3.42 Sing dlr 1.2709 1.2632 -0.61 Taiwan dlr 30.294 29.950 -1.14 Korean won 1042.90 1055.40 +1.20 Baht 32.31 32.86 +1.72 Peso 44.84 44.40 -0.99 Rupiah 12022.00 12160.00 +1.15 Rupee 61.52 61.80 +0.46 Ringgit 3.2630 3.2755 +0.38 Yuan 6.1343 6.0539 -1.31 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)