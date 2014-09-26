(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Sept 26 Indonesia's rupiah fell past the psychologically important 12,000-per-dollar level on Friday, hurt by political uncertainties, and looked set to suffer its longest weekly slide in 15 months. The rupiah fell as much as 0.5 percent to 12,035 per dollar. Indonesia's parliament earlier approved legislation ending direct elections for governors and mayors, a move president-elect Joko Widodo criticised as a "big step back" for the country. It has eased 0.5 percent so far this week. The loss would mark a sixth straight week of decline, the longest weekly spell of depreciation since late June 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data. Most emerging Asian currencies were also poised to report weekly losses as the dollar hovered at a four-year high against a basket of major currencies on expectations of a steeper-than-expected rise in interest rates when the U.S. Federal Reserve starts to tighten policy. An increase in U.S. borrowing costs may hurt the higher-yield appeal of emerging Asian currencies. The Indian rupee looked set for the worst weekly performance among emerging Asian currencies. The rupee has lost 0.9 percent against the dollar on weaker local shares and dollar demand from importers. Malaysia's ringgit has shed 0.8 percent, while the Philippine peso ended the week down 0.7 percent in the domestic currency market. The Thai baht and the Singapore dollar have fallen 0.3 percent each. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.98 108.76 -0.20 Sing dlr 1.2699 1.2704 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.305 30.310 +0.02 Korean won 1043.95 1042.60 -0.13 Baht 32.27 32.28 +0.04 Peso 44.72 44.77 +0.11 Rupiah 12020.00 11975.00 -0.37 Rupee 61.40 61.34 -0.09 Ringgit 3.2575 3.2540 -0.11 Yuan 6.1264 6.1363 +0.16 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.98 105.28 -3.40 Sing dlr 1.2699 1.2632 -0.53 Taiwan dlr 30.305 29.950 -1.17 Korean won 1043.95 1055.40 +1.10 Baht 32.27 32.86 +1.84 Peso 44.72 44.40 -0.73 Rupiah 12020.00 12160.00 +1.16 Rupee 61.40 61.80 +0.66 Ringgit 3.2575 3.2755 +0.55 Yuan 6.1264 6.0539 -1.18 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)