SINGAPORE, Sept 29 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0136 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.43 109.29 -0.13 Sing dlr 1.2747 1.2749 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.360 30.312 -0.16 Korean won 1049.40 1044.40 -0.48 Baht 32.35 32.30 -0.15 Peso 44.96 44.72 -0.53 Rupiah 12100.00 12020.00 -0.66 Rupee 61.14 61.15 +0.02 Ringgit 3.2700 3.2595 -0.32 Yuan 6.1338 6.1270 -0.11 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 109.43 105.28 -3.80 Sing dlr 1.2747 1.2632 -0.90 Taiwan dlr 30.360 29.950 -1.35 Korean won 1049.40 1055.40 +0.57 Baht 32.35 32.86 +1.59 Peso 44.96 44.40 -1.26 Rupiah 12100.00 12160.00 +0.50 Rupee 61.14 61.80 +1.08 Ringgit 3.2700 3.2755 +0.17 Yuan 6.1338 6.0539 -1.30 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)