(Updates prices. For earlier report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Sept 29 The Indonesian rupiah hit a seven-month low on Monday on worries about political uncertainty and in response to the U.S. dollar's broad strength, while the Hong Kong dollar slipped after clashes between pro-democracy supporters and police. Asian currencies retreated broadly after data on Friday showed an upward revision to U.S. second-quarter economic growth, giving a further boost to the dollar. The Hong Kong dollar, which is pegged to the U.S. dollar, touched its lowest level since March at 7.7647 per dollar earlier on Monday, following clashes between pro-democracy supporters and police in the worst unrest since China took back control of the former British colony in 1997. The rupiah fell the most among Asian currencies, shedding about one percent and touching a seven-month low of 12,145 against the dollar, its lowest level since February. The rupiah remained on the defensive after Indonesia's parliament on Friday approved a measure ending direct elections for governors and mayors, a move president-elect Joko Widodo criticised as a "big step back" for democracy in the country. A possible downside risk for Asian currencies could come from a rise in U.S. bond yields reacting to Pimco co-founder Bill Gross quitting the investment firm for distant rival Janus Capital Group Inc. Short- and intermediate-dated U.S. Treasuries prices had dipped on Friday as the news spurred concerns Pimco may have to sell Treasuries if investor redemptions at the firm increase. "The impact will be more on U.S. Treasuries than anything else I reckon," said a trader for a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur. Any sell-off in Treasuries that spurs a rise in U.S. bond yields can dampen the appeal of higher-yielding assets and weigh on emerging Asian currencies. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0805 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.57 109.29 -0.26 Sing dlr 1.2747 1.2749 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.495 30.312 -0.60 Korean won 1053.15 1044.40 -0.83 Baht 32.34 32.30 -0.15 Peso 45.00 44.72 -0.61 Rupiah 12140.00 12020.00 -0.99 Rupee 61.43 61.15 -0.46 Ringgit 3.2740 3.2595 -0.44 Yuan 6.1448 6.1270 -0.29 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 109.57 105.28 -3.92 Sing dlr 1.2747 1.2632 -0.90 Taiwan dlr 30.495 29.950 -1.79 Korean won 1053.15 1055.40 +0.21 Baht 32.34 32.86 +1.60 Peso 45.00 44.40 -1.33 Rupiah 12140.00 12160.00 +0.16 Rupee 61.43 61.80 +0.60 Ringgit 3.2740 3.2755 +0.05 Yuan 6.1448 6.0539 -1.48 ----------------------------------------------- - (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)