* Rupiah touches near 8-month low; leads monthly losses * Most Asian currencies on track for monthly losses * Fed rate rise expectations buoy dollar vs Asia FX By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Sept 30 The Indonesian rupiah hit an eight-month low on Tuesday and was on track to lead monthly losses in Asian currencies, which have taken a hit as investors position for an eventual rise in U.S. interest rates. The rupiah fell to as low as 12,230 versus the dollar , its lowest since early February. The dollar has rallied about 4 percent versus the rupiah so far in September, making the rupiah the worst-performing emerging Asian currency this month. The dollar has gained 3.8 percent versus the South Korean won and 3.7 percent against the Malaysian ringgit in September. Many Asian currencies edged higher on Tuesday, getting a bit of a respite from their recent selloff. Still, most were on track for monthly losses, having come under pressure as investors positioned for the possibility that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise borrowing costs faster than expected once it starts raising interest rates, which many investors expect will begin in the second quarter of 2015. An increase in U.S. borrowing costs and rises in U.S. bond yields can dampen the appeal of higher-yielding currencies and assets. "I think market will buy U.S. dollar on any dips now. The only trend is buy U.S. dollar," said a trader for a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur. The trader added that the liquidation of long dollar positions helped some Asian currencies edge higher on Tuesday. In addition to the dollar's strength, the rupiah has been hit by concerns about political uncertainty. The rupiah has extended its losses after Indonesia's parliament on Friday approved a measure ending direct elections for governors and mayors, a move president-elect Joko Widodo criticised as a "big step back" for democracy in the country. "We think expectations that his large margin of victory in the popular vote would make it easy for President-elect Joko (Widodo) to govern need to be scaled back. The baseline scenario that is shaping up is political gridlock," Tim Condon, head of research Asia for ING said in a research note. SOUTH KOREAN WON The won edged up 0.2 percent to 1052.00 versus the dollar , regaining some footing after slipping to 1057.2 earlier on Tuesday, its lowest level since early April. South Korea's central bank is ready to intervene should upward pressure on interest rates become too great or the won exchange rate become too volatile after the Fed starts raising interest rates, a senior official said. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar edged up 0.2 percent to 1.2728 versus the dollar, having pulled up from a low of 1.2768 touched on Monday, the Singapore dollar's lowest level in six months. Month-end position adjustment helped lend support to the Singapore dollar on Tuesday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0453 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.30 109.50 +0.18 Sing dlr 1.2728 1.2749 +0.16 Taiwan dlr 30.451 30.502 +0.17 Korean won 1052.00 1053.80 +0.17 Baht 32.35 32.38 +0.09 Peso 44.83 45.00 +0.37 Rupiah 12160.00 12165.00 +0.04 Rupee 61.65 61.51 -0.23 Ringgit 3.2660 3.2800 +0.43 Yuan 6.1457 6.1501 +0.07 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 109.30 105.28 -3.68 Sing dlr 1.2728 1.2632 -0.75 Taiwan dlr 30.451 29.950 -1.65 Korean won 1052.00 1055.40 +0.32 Baht 32.35 32.86 +1.58 Peso 44.83 44.40 -0.97 Rupiah 12160.00 12160.00 +0.00 Rupee 61.65 61.80 +0.25 Ringgit 3.2660 3.2755 +0.29 Yuan 6.1457 6.0539 -1.49 -------------------------------- (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)