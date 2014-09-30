(Updates prices. For earlier report, double click
SINGAPORE, Sept 30 The Indonesian rupiah hit its
lowest level in nearly eight months on Tuesday and most Asian
currencies were set for monthly losses, having taken a hit as
investors position for an eventual rise in U.S. interest rates.
The rupiah fell to as low as 12,230 versus the dollar
, its lowest level since early February.
Asian currencies had a mixed day on Tuesday, with some
getting a bit of a respite from recent selloff.
Still, most were on track for monthly losses, having come
under pressure as investors positioned for the possibility that
the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise borrowing costs faster than
expected once it starts raising interest rates, which many
investors expect will begin in the second quarter of 2015.
The dollar has climbed 4.2 percent versus the rupiah in
September, putting the Indonesian currency on track to becoming
the worst performing emerging Asian currency this month.
In addition to the dollar's strength, the rupiah has been
hit by concerns over political uncertainty.
The rupiah has extended its losses after Indonesia's
parliament on Friday approved a measure ending direct elections
for governors and mayors, a move president-elect Joko Widodo
criticised as a "big step back" for democracy in the country.
Increases in U.S. borrowing costs and bond yields can dampen
the appeal of higher-yielding currencies and assets.
Amid the market's focus on the outlook for U.S. monetary
policy, market volatility is likely to persist, the Philippine
central bank governor said.
"The volatility, the uncertainty are likely going to
continue although the fundamentals are sound," Bangko Sentral ng
Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco told Reuters.
"Again, our policy is going to be the same; we will allow
the market to determine the (peso-dollar) exchange rate but we
will always be there to ensure that we don't see excessive
volatility in the exchange rate," Tetangco added.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0858 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 109.52 109.50 -0.02
Sing dlr 1.2734 1.2749 +0.12
Taiwan dlr 30.430 30.502 +0.24
Korean won 1054.55 1053.80 -0.07
Baht 32.37 32.38 +0.02
Peso 44.88 45.00 +0.27
Rupiah 12180.00 12165.00 -0.12
Rupee 61.61 61.51 -0.17
Ringgit 3.2780 3.2800 +0.06
Yuan 6.1395 6.1501 +0.17
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 109.52 105.28 -3.88
Sing dlr 1.2734 1.2632 -0.80
Taiwan dlr 30.430 29.950 -1.58
Korean won 1054.55 1055.40 +0.08
Baht 32.37 32.86 +1.51
Peso 44.88 44.40 -1.07
Rupiah 12180.00 12160.00 -0.16
Rupee 61.61 61.80 +0.31
Ringgit 3.2780 3.2755 -0.08
Yuan 6.1395 6.0539 -1.39
----------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano and Karen Lema in MANILA; Editing
by Biju Dwarakanath)