(Updates prices, adds comments) * Won hits 6-month low as data cements rate cut view * Other Asian currencies steady to slightly lower By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Oct 1 The South Korean won slumped to a six-month low versus the dollar and lagged regional peers on Wednesday after economic data bolstered expectations for the Bank of Korea to cut interest rates this month. Elsewhere, emerging Asian currencies were generally steady to slightly weaker, having retreated broadly in September as investors positioned for an eventual rise in U.S. interest rates. The won fell after data showed that South Korean inflation hit a 7-month low last month and manufacturers reported a decline in export orders, backing expectations that the Bank of Korea could ease monetary policy when it meets on Oct. 15. The won fell to a low of 1064.5 against the dollar, its weakest level since late March. It last traded at 1063.2, down about 0.8 percent on the day. Other Asian currencies either held steady versus the dollar or were slightly weaker, with the Philippine peso slipping 0.2 percent, while the Thai baht and the Indonesian rupiah both eased 0.1 percent. Emerging Asian currencies have been under pressure recently as investors positioned for the possibility that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise borrowing costs faster than expected once it starts tightening rates, which many investors expect will begin in the second quarter of 2015. An increase in U.S. borrowing costs and rises in U.S. bond yields can dampen the appeal of higher-yielding currencies and assets. SOUTH KOREAN WON The South Korean won could remain under pressure due to factors such as divergence in the monetary policies of the Bank of Korea and the U.S. Federal Reserve, Irene Cheung, Asia FX strategist for ANZ in Singapore, said in a research note issued on Tuesday. Although South Korea's current account balance has remained strong, there is a growing risk of a reversal in capital flows, with foreign investors having turned into net sellers of South Korean stocks in September, Cheung said. Foreign investors sold a net 817.4 billion won ($769.0 million) in South Korean equities in September. "Foreigners could have also turned into net sellers of KRW bonds after a sustained slowdown in buying," Cheung said. Cheung said that a possible target level for the won on three-month non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) is 1,095 , which would be a re-test of this year's low set in February. The won's three-month NDF last stood at 1,066.20. INDONESIAN RUPIAH The rupiah eased 0.1 percent to 12,195 versus the dollar . The rupiah slipped to an intraday low of 12,200 from around 12,180, after data showed that Indonesia unexpectedly booked a trade deficit of $318 million in August. The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a trade surplus of $170 million. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0542 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.86 109.60 -0.24 Sing dlr 1.2757 1.2760 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.477 30.436 -0.13 Korean won 1063.20 1055.20 -0.75 Baht 32.45 32.42 -0.08 Peso 44.96 44.88 -0.19 Rupiah 12195.00 12180.00 -0.12 Rupee 61.80 61.77 -0.05 Ringgit 3.2815 3.2805 -0.03 Yuan 6.1395 6.1395 +0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 109.86 105.28 -4.17 Sing dlr 1.2757 1.2632 -0.98 Taiwan dlr 30.477 29.950 -1.73 Korean won 1063.20 1055.40 -0.73 Baht 32.45 32.86 +1.28 Peso 44.96 44.40 -1.26 Rupiah 12195.00 12160.00 -0.29 Rupee 61.80 61.80 -0.00 Ringgit 3.2815 3.2755 -0.18 Yuan 6.1395 6.0539 -1.39 ------------------------------------------------ (1 US dollar = 1,062.9000 Korean won) (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan)