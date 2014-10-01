(Updates prices. For earlier report, double click ) SINGAPORE, Oct 1 The South Korean won slumped to a six-month low versus the dollar and lagged regional peers on Wednesday after economic data bolstered expectations that the Bank of Korea will cut interest rates this month. The won fell after data showed South Korean inflation hit a 7-month low last month and manufacturers reported a decline in export orders, backing expectations that the central bank could ease monetary policy when it meets on Oct. 15. The won, which also came under pressure as foreign investors trimmed exposure to risky assets, fell to a low of 1,064.5 against the dollar, its weakest level since late March. It later pared some losses and was quoted at 1,062.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade. Other Asian currencies were mixed. The Thai baht eased 0.1 percent. The Indonesian rupiah erased earlier losses and rose 0.5 percent, while the Malaysian ringgit edged up 0.2 percent. Emerging Asian currencies have been under pressure recently as investors positioned for the possibility that when the U.S. Federal Reserve tightens rates - which many see in the second quarter of 2015 - then the pace at which borrowing costs rise will be faster than expected. An increase in U.S. borrowing costs and rises in U.S. bond yields can dampen the appeal of higher-yielding currencies and assets. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0908 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.78 109.60 -0.16 Sing dlr 1.2752 1.2760 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 30.485 30.436 -0.16 Korean won 1063.20 1055.20 -0.75 Baht 32.46 32.42 -0.11 Peso 44.88 44.88 -0.01 Rupiah 12125.00 12180.00 +0.45 Rupee 61.70 61.77 +0.11 Ringgit 3.2725 3.2805 +0.24 Yuan 6.1395 6.1395 +0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 109.78 105.28 -4.10 Sing dlr 1.2752 1.2632 -0.94 Taiwan dlr 30.485 29.950 -1.75 Korean won 1063.20 1055.40 -0.73 Baht 32.46 32.86 +1.25 Peso 44.88 44.40 -1.08 Rupiah 12125.00 12160.00 +0.29 Rupee 61.70 61.80 +0.16 Ringgit 3.2725 3.2755 +0.09 Yuan 6.1395 6.0539 -1.39 ----------------------------- (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)