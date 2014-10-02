SINGAPORE, Oct 2 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR *China's financial markets are closed from Oct.1 to Oct.7 for the National Day holiday. Change on the day at 0130 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.98 108.89 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.2720 1.2720 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 30.430 30.492 +0.20 Korean won 1062.70 1062.70 +0.00 Baht 32.39 32.45 +0.19 Peso 44.73 44.90 +0.38 Rupiah 12125.00 12125.00 +0.00 Rupee 61.61 61.60 -0.02 Ringgit 3.2610 3.2735 +0.38 Yuan 6.1395 6.1395 +0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.98 105.28 -3.40 Sing dlr 1.2720 1.2632 -0.69 Taiwan dlr 30.430 29.950 -1.58 Korean won 1062.70 1055.40 -0.69 Baht 32.39 32.86 +1.46 Peso 44.73 44.40 -0.75 Rupiah 12125.00 12160.00 +0.29 Rupee 61.61 61.80 +0.31 Ringgit 3.2610 3.2755 +0.44 Yuan 6.1395 6.0539 -1.39 ----------------------------- (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)