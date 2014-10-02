(Updates prices. For earlier report, double click ) SINGAPORE, Oct 2 Asian currencies rose on Thursday after a disappointing reading on U.S. factory activity helped spur a drop in U.S. bond yields and blunted the dollar's strength. The Malaysian ringgit led the gains, rising from a six-month low hit on Wednesday. "We did see the sharp drop in (U.S.) front-end yields yesterday and I think that's really taken some of the wind out of the dollar's sails," said Mitul Kotecha, head of FX strategy, Asia-Pacific for Barclays in Singapore. "Probably near-term I would imagine there is going to be some consolidation. The move in dollar/Asia has been fairly sharp in a short period of time," he added. U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after U.S. manufacturing growth unexpectedly slowed and as worsening factory activity in Europe and Asia increased concerns about faltering global growth. Despite the pullback in U.S. yields and the dollar, market participants were cautious on the near-term outlook for Asian currencies due to declines in Asian stock markets. The Indonesian rupiah retreated against the dollar even as most other Asian currencies rose, falling 0.2 percent to 12,150 . The rupiah has been hit recently by concerns that an opposition-dominated parliament could obstruct incoming president Joko Widodo's reform programme. Emerging Asian currencies had retreated broadly in September as investors positioned for the possibility that when the U.S. Federal Reserve finally raises interest rates, the pace at which borrowing costs will be raised could be faster than expected. An increase in U.S. borrowing costs and rises in U.S. bond yields can dampen the appeal of higher-yielding currencies and assets. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR * China's financial markets are closed from Oct.1 to Oct.7 for the National Day holiday. * India's markets are closed from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6. Change on the day at 0737 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.80 108.89 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.2723 1.2720 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.418 30.492 +0.24 Korean won 1061.30 1062.70 +0.13 Baht 32.41 32.45 +0.14 Peso 44.79 44.90 +0.26 Rupiah 12150.00 12125.00 -0.21 Rupee 61.61 61.60 -0.02 Ringgit 3.2550 3.2735 +0.57 Yuan 6.1395 6.1395 0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.80 105.28 -3.24 Sing dlr 1.2723 1.2632 -0.72 Taiwan dlr 30.418 29.950 -1.54 Korean won 1061.30 1055.40 -0.56 Baht 32.41 32.86 +1.40 Peso 44.79 44.40 -0.87 Rupiah 12150.00 12160.00 +0.08 Rupee 61.61 61.80 +0.31 Ringgit 3.2550 3.2755 +0.63 Yuan 6.1395 6.0539 -1.39 ----------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)