SINGAPORE, Oct 3 The following table shows rates
for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0144 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
* South Korean financial markets are closed on Friday for a
public holiday.
* China's financial markets are closed from Oct.1 to Oct.7
for the National Day holiday.
* India's markets are closed from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6.
Change on the day at 0144 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 108.76 108.42 -0.31
Sing dlr 1.2722 1.2720 -0.02
Taiwan dlr 30.406 30.460 +0.18
Korean won 1061.10 1061.40 +0.03
Baht 32.44 32.41 -0.09
Peso 44.76 44.81 +0.11
Rupiah 12140.00 12145.00 +0.04
Rupee 61.61 61.60 -0.02
Ringgit 3.2530 3.2495 -0.11
Yuan 6.1395 6.1395 +0.00
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 108.76 105.28 -3.20
Sing dlr 1.2722 1.2632 -0.71
Taiwan dlr 30.406 29.950 -1.50
Korean won 1061.10 1055.40 -0.54
Baht 32.44 32.86 +1.29
Peso 44.76 44.40 -0.82
Rupiah 12140.00 12160.00 +0.16
Rupee 61.61 61.80 +0.31
Ringgit 3.2530 3.2755 +0.69
Yuan 6.1395 6.0539 -1.39
-----------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)