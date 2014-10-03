SINGAPORE, Oct 3 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0144 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR * South Korean financial markets are closed on Friday for a public holiday. * China's financial markets are closed from Oct.1 to Oct.7 for the National Day holiday. * India's markets are closed from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6. Change on the day at 0144 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.76 108.42 -0.31 Sing dlr 1.2722 1.2720 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.406 30.460 +0.18 Korean won 1061.10 1061.40 +0.03 Baht 32.44 32.41 -0.09 Peso 44.76 44.81 +0.11 Rupiah 12140.00 12145.00 +0.04 Rupee 61.61 61.60 -0.02 Ringgit 3.2530 3.2495 -0.11 Yuan 6.1395 6.1395 +0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.76 105.28 -3.20 Sing dlr 1.2722 1.2632 -0.71 Taiwan dlr 30.406 29.950 -1.50 Korean won 1061.10 1055.40 -0.54 Baht 32.44 32.86 +1.29 Peso 44.76 44.40 -0.82 Rupiah 12140.00 12160.00 +0.16 Rupee 61.61 61.80 +0.31 Ringgit 3.2530 3.2755 +0.69 Yuan 6.1395 6.0539 -1.39 ----------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)