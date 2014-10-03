(Updates prices, adds comments)
* Moves in Asian currencies limited ahead of U.S. jobs data
* Most Asian currencies lower for the week, led by won
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Oct 3 Asian currencies were mixed on
Friday, with their near-term fortunes seen hinging on whether
U.S. jobs data would prompt a renewed rise in U.S. bond yields.
The Taiwan dollar, Malaysian ringgit and
Philippine peso edged higher, while the Thai baht
and Singapore dollar slipped.
The moves in emerging Asian currencies were limited ahead of
U.S. jobs data, due later in the day.
The jobs data is seen likely to show that non-farm payrolls
increased by 215,000 in September, a big jump from August,
according to a Reuters poll of economists.
Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of
Australia in Singapore, said the dollar's gains versus Asian
currencies may turn out to be limited even if the non-farm
payrolls were to exceed the market's expectations.
"As U.S. dollar is consolidating its recent gains, an upward
surprise in NFP could provide some support but is unlikely to
lift dollar/Asia sharply," Ji said.
Emerging Asian currencies had already retreated broadly last
month as investors positioned for the possibility that when the
U.S. Federal Reserve finally raises interest rates, the pace at
which borrowing costs will be raised could be faster than
expected.
An increase in U.S. borrowing costs and rises in U.S. bond
yields can dampen the appeal of higher-yielding currencies and
assets.
Most emerging Asian currencies were lower for the week, led
by the South Korean won, which fell around 1.6 percent
in a holiday-shortened week. South Korean markets
were closed on Friday for a public holiday.
Weak economic data that reinforced expectations the Bank of
Korea could ease monetary policy when it meets on Oct. 15, have
helped to weigh on the won this week.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar edged up 0.2 percent to 30.396,
pulling away from a six-month low of 30.520 set on Monday.
One trader cited some inflows into Taiwan equities, which
rallied 1.5 percent.
For the week, however, the Taiwan dollar is down roughly 0.2
percent versus the U.S. dollar, mainly due to the drop it
suffered on Monday, when outflows from Taiwan equities helped
drag the currency lower.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
* South Korean financial markets are closed on Friday for a
public holiday.
* China's financial markets are closed from Oct.1 to Oct.7
for the National Day holiday.
* India's markets are closed from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6.
Change on the day at 0547 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 108.87 108.42 -0.41
Sing dlr 1.2726 1.2720 -0.05
Taiwan dlr 30.396 30.460 +0.21
Korean won 1061.10 1061.40 +0.03
Baht 32.45 32.41 -0.11
Peso 44.76 44.81 +0.11
Rupiah 12150.00 12145.00 -0.04
Rupee 61.61 61.60 -0.02
Ringgit 3.2450 3.2495 +0.14
Yuan 6.1395 6.1395 +0.00
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 108.87 105.28 -3.30
Sing dlr 1.2726 1.2632 -0.74
Taiwan dlr 30.396 29.950 -1.47
Korean won 1061.10 1055.40 -0.54
Baht 32.45 32.86 +1.28
Peso 44.76 44.40 -0.82
Rupiah 12150.00 12160.00 +0.08
Rupee 61.61 61.80 +0.31
Ringgit 3.2450 3.2755 +0.94
Yuan 6.1395 6.0539 -1.39
------------------------------------------------
