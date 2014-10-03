(Updates prices, adds comments) * Moves in Asian currencies limited ahead of U.S. jobs data * Most Asian currencies lower for the week, led by won By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Oct 3 Asian currencies were mixed on Friday, with their near-term fortunes seen hinging on whether U.S. jobs data would prompt a renewed rise in U.S. bond yields. The Taiwan dollar, Malaysian ringgit and Philippine peso edged higher, while the Thai baht and Singapore dollar slipped. The moves in emerging Asian currencies were limited ahead of U.S. jobs data, due later in the day. The jobs data is seen likely to show that non-farm payrolls increased by 215,000 in September, a big jump from August, according to a Reuters poll of economists. Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore, said the dollar's gains versus Asian currencies may turn out to be limited even if the non-farm payrolls were to exceed the market's expectations. "As U.S. dollar is consolidating its recent gains, an upward surprise in NFP could provide some support but is unlikely to lift dollar/Asia sharply," Ji said. Emerging Asian currencies had already retreated broadly last month as investors positioned for the possibility that when the U.S. Federal Reserve finally raises interest rates, the pace at which borrowing costs will be raised could be faster than expected. An increase in U.S. borrowing costs and rises in U.S. bond yields can dampen the appeal of higher-yielding currencies and assets. Most emerging Asian currencies were lower for the week, led by the South Korean won, which fell around 1.6 percent in a holiday-shortened week. South Korean markets were closed on Friday for a public holiday. Weak economic data that reinforced expectations the Bank of Korea could ease monetary policy when it meets on Oct. 15, have helped to weigh on the won this week. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar edged up 0.2 percent to 30.396, pulling away from a six-month low of 30.520 set on Monday. One trader cited some inflows into Taiwan equities, which rallied 1.5 percent. For the week, however, the Taiwan dollar is down roughly 0.2 percent versus the U.S. dollar, mainly due to the drop it suffered on Monday, when outflows from Taiwan equities helped drag the currency lower. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR * South Korean financial markets are closed on Friday for a public holiday. * China's financial markets are closed from Oct.1 to Oct.7 for the National Day holiday. * India's markets are closed from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6. Change on the day at 0547 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.87 108.42 -0.41 Sing dlr 1.2726 1.2720 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 30.396 30.460 +0.21 Korean won 1061.10 1061.40 +0.03 Baht 32.45 32.41 -0.11 Peso 44.76 44.81 +0.11 Rupiah 12150.00 12145.00 -0.04 Rupee 61.61 61.60 -0.02 Ringgit 3.2450 3.2495 +0.14 Yuan 6.1395 6.1395 +0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.87 105.28 -3.30 Sing dlr 1.2726 1.2632 -0.74 Taiwan dlr 30.396 29.950 -1.47 Korean won 1061.10 1055.40 -0.54 Baht 32.45 32.86 +1.28 Peso 44.76 44.40 -0.82 Rupiah 12150.00 12160.00 +0.08 Rupee 61.61 61.80 +0.31 Ringgit 3.2450 3.2755 +0.94 Yuan 6.1395 6.0539 -1.39 ------------------------------------------------ (Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI; Editing by Sunil Nair)