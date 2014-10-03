(Updates prices. For earlier report, double click ) SINGAPORE, Oct 3 Asian currencies were mixed on Friday, with their near-term fortunes seen hinging on whether U.S. jobs data coming later in the day would prompt a renewed rise in U.S. bond yields. The Taiwan dollar and the Philippine peso edged higher, while the Thai baht and Singapore dollar slipped. The Indonesian rupiah eased 0.1 percent to 12,153 versus the dollar. The rupiah has fallen about 1.1 percent this week, while Indonesian bond yields have pushed higher. A Bank Indonesia deputy governor told reporters that Indonesia's central bank will buy bonds from the secondary market if the yield rises too high in a short time. Deputy governor Perry Warjiyo also said the central bank will intervene in the rupiah market during high volatility. The rupiah has been hit recently by concerns that an opposition-dominated parliament could obstruct incoming president Joko Widodo's reform programme. Most emerging Asian currencies were lower for the week, led by the South Korean won, which fell around 1.6 percent in a holiday-shortened week. South Korean markets were closed on Friday for a public holiday. The won has retreated partly because weak economic data reinforced expectations the Bank of Korea could ease monetary policy when it meets on Oct. 15. Emerging Asian currencies retreated broadly last month as investors positioned for the possibility that when the U.S. Federal Reserve finally hikes interest rates, the pace at which borrowing costs will be raised could be faster than expected. An increase in U.S. borrowing costs and rises in U.S. bond yields can dampen the appeal of higher-yielding currencies and assets. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0752 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.71 108.42 -0.27 Sing dlr 1.2733 1.2720 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.392 30.460 +0.22 Korean won 1061.10 1061.40 +0.03 Baht 32.48 32.41 -0.20 Peso 44.74 44.81 +0.16 Rupiah 12153.00 12145.00 -0.07 Rupee 61.61 61.60 -0.02 Ringgit 3.2475 3.2495 +0.06 Yuan 6.1395 6.1395 +0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.71 105.28 -3.16 Sing dlr 1.2733 1.2632 -0.79 Taiwan dlr 30.392 29.950 -1.45 Korean won 1061.10 1055.40 -0.54 Baht 32.48 32.86 +1.19 Peso 44.74 44.40 -0.77 Rupiah 12153.00 12160.00 +0.06 Rupee 61.61 61.80 +0.31 Ringgit 3.2475 3.2755 +0.86 Yuan 6.1395 6.0539 -1.39 --------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)