SINGAPORE, Oct 6 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR * Financial markets in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines are closed on Monday for a public holiday. * China's financial markets are closed from Oct.1 to Oct.7 for the National Day holiday. * India's markets are closed from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6. Change on the day at 0211 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.61 109.75 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 30.468 30.437 -0.10 Korean won 1068.20 1061.10 -0.66 Baht 32.61 32.50 -0.34 Rupiah 12212.00 12175.00 -0.30 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 109.61 105.28 -3.95 Taiwan dlr 30.468 29.950 -1.70 Korean won 1068.20 1055.40 -1.20 Baht 32.61 32.86 +0.76 Rupiah 12212.00 12160.00 -0.43 (Reporting by Vidya Ranganathan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)