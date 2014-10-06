SINGAPORE, Oct 6 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against
the dollar at 0211 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
* Financial markets in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines are closed on Monday for a
public holiday.
* China's financial markets are closed from Oct.1 to Oct.7 for the National Day holiday.
* India's markets are closed from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6.
Change on the day at 0211 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 109.61 109.75 +0.13
Taiwan dlr 30.468 30.437 -0.10
Korean won 1068.20 1061.10 -0.66
Baht 32.61 32.50 -0.34
Rupiah 12212.00 12175.00 -0.30
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 109.61 105.28 -3.95
Taiwan dlr 30.468 29.950 -1.70
Korean won 1068.20 1055.40 -1.20
Baht 32.61 32.86 +0.76
Rupiah 12212.00 12160.00 -0.43
(Reporting by Vidya Ranganathan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)