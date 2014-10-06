SINGAPORE, Oct 6 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against
the dollar at 0729 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
* Financial markets in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines are closed on Monday for a
public holiday.
* China's financial markets are closed from Oct.1 to Oct.7 for the National Day holiday.
* India's markets are closed from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6.
Change on the day at 0729 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 109.34 109.75 +0.37
Taiwan dlr 30.443 30.437 -0.02
Korean won 1068.75 1061.10 -0.72
Baht 32.61 32.50 -0.34
Rupiah 12208.00 12175.00 -0.27
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 109.34 105.28 -3.72
Taiwan dlr 30.443 29.950 -1.62
Korean won 1068.75 1055.40 -1.25
Baht 32.61 32.86 +0.76
Rupiah 12208.00 12160.00 -0.39
(Reporting by Vidya Ranganathan; Editing by Anand Basu)