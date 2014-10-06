SINGAPORE, Oct 6 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0729 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR * Financial markets in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines are closed on Monday for a public holiday. * China's financial markets are closed from Oct.1 to Oct.7 for the National Day holiday. * India's markets are closed from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6. Change on the day at 0729 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.34 109.75 +0.37 Taiwan dlr 30.443 30.437 -0.02 Korean won 1068.75 1061.10 -0.72 Baht 32.61 32.50 -0.34 Rupiah 12208.00 12175.00 -0.27 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 109.34 105.28 -3.72 Taiwan dlr 30.443 29.950 -1.62 Korean won 1068.75 1055.40 -1.25 Baht 32.61 32.86 +0.76 Rupiah 12208.00 12160.00 -0.39 (Reporting by Vidya Ranganathan; Editing by Anand Basu)