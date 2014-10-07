* South, North Korea ships fire shots at disputed sea border
* Rupiah up: c.bank says ready for "measured intervention"
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SEOUL, Oct 7 The South Korean won lost all its
early gains on Tuesday after a South Korean naval vessel fired
warning shots in response to a North Korean patrol boat crossing
a disputed maritime boundary.
The won initially rose as much as 0.6 percent to
1,062.8 per dollar, leading regional gains, on stop-loss selling
of the greenback, but it fell back to 1,069.0 by 0425 GMT, to
stand unchanged from Monday's closing level due to fears of
rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
"The North Korean news hurt the sentiment," said a South
Korean bank trader in Seoul.
"It looks better to buy dollar (against the won) on dips
given the yen's weakness," the trader said.
A Bank of Korea's monetary policy meeting on Oct. 15 was
another reason to be cautious of the won, given expectations of
a possible interest rate cut, the trader added.
South Korea's inflation hit a seven-month low last month and
manufacturers reported a decline in export orders, data showed
last week, reinforcing expectations for a cut.
Investors hesitated to chase emerging Asian currencies as
the dollar is seen staying strong on expectations that the U.S.
Federal Reserve may raise interest rates more quickly than
initially expected when it starts tightening.
"It is still risky to buy Asian currencies. A strong dollar
trend is solid," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at
Dongbu Securities in Seoul.
The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's
performance against a basket of six major currencies, rebound on
Tuesday in Asia.
RUPIAH
Indonesia's rupiah rose after the central bank
governor said on Monday that the authority is prepared to carry
out "measured intervention" to keep the currency in a range it
is comfortable with.
The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR),
which the central bank launched last year in an effort to manage
exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,190 rupiah per
dollar, compared to the previous session's 12,212.
Still, sentiment on the Indonesian currency stayed
pessimistic due to a trade deficit and higher inflation.
"We consider the rupiah the most vulnerable Asian currency
to surprises from shifting expectations about the Fed's lift-off
and China's growth," ING said in a research note.
"It is also vulnerable to shifts in expectations about the
political path ahead, which looks to us increasingly like
investor-unfriendly gridlock," ING said, expecting the rupiah to
weaken to 12,500 per dollar in the short term.
Reflecting the concerns, the rupiah weakened in
non-deliverable forwards markets.
Investors are awaiting the central bank's monetary policy
meeting later in the day, when Bank Indonesia is expected to
hold its benchmark interest rate unchanged.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0425 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 109.10 108.78 -0.29
Sing dlr 1.2774 1.2760 -0.11
Taiwan dlr 30.440 30.503 +0.21
Korean won 1069.00 1069.00 +0.00
Baht 32.58 32.64 +0.18
Peso 44.76 44.75 -0.02
Rupiah 12187.00 12209.00 +0.18
Rupee 61.43 61.62 +0.32
Ringgit 3.2620 3.2585 -0.11
*Yuan 6.1395 6.1395 +0.00
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 109.10 105.28 -3.51
Sing dlr 1.2774 1.2632 -1.11
Taiwan dlr 30.440 29.950 -1.61
Korean won 1069.00 1055.40 -1.27
Baht 32.58 32.86 +0.86
Peso 44.76 44.40 -0.82
Rupiah 12187.00 12160.00 -0.22
Rupee 61.43 61.80 +0.61
Ringgit 3.2620 3.2755 +0.41
Yuan 6.1395 6.0539 -1.39
* Financial markets in China are closed for the National Day
holiday. Reopen on Wednesday, Oct 8.
(Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)