* South, North Korea ships fire shots at disputed sea border * Rupiah up: c.bank says ready for "measured intervention" (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SEOUL, Oct 7 The South Korean won lost all its early gains on Tuesday after a South Korean naval vessel fired warning shots in response to a North Korean patrol boat crossing a disputed maritime boundary. The won initially rose as much as 0.6 percent to 1,062.8 per dollar, leading regional gains, on stop-loss selling of the greenback, but it fell back to 1,069.0 by 0425 GMT, to stand unchanged from Monday's closing level due to fears of rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula. "The North Korean news hurt the sentiment," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul. "It looks better to buy dollar (against the won) on dips given the yen's weakness," the trader said. A Bank of Korea's monetary policy meeting on Oct. 15 was another reason to be cautious of the won, given expectations of a possible interest rate cut, the trader added. South Korea's inflation hit a seven-month low last month and manufacturers reported a decline in export orders, data showed last week, reinforcing expectations for a cut. Investors hesitated to chase emerging Asian currencies as the dollar is seen staying strong on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates more quickly than initially expected when it starts tightening. "It is still risky to buy Asian currencies. A strong dollar trend is solid," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, rebound on Tuesday in Asia. RUPIAH Indonesia's rupiah rose after the central bank governor said on Monday that the authority is prepared to carry out "measured intervention" to keep the currency in a range it is comfortable with. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR), which the central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,190 rupiah per dollar, compared to the previous session's 12,212. Still, sentiment on the Indonesian currency stayed pessimistic due to a trade deficit and higher inflation. "We consider the rupiah the most vulnerable Asian currency to surprises from shifting expectations about the Fed's lift-off and China's growth," ING said in a research note. "It is also vulnerable to shifts in expectations about the political path ahead, which looks to us increasingly like investor-unfriendly gridlock," ING said, expecting the rupiah to weaken to 12,500 per dollar in the short term. Reflecting the concerns, the rupiah weakened in non-deliverable forwards markets. Investors are awaiting the central bank's monetary policy meeting later in the day, when Bank Indonesia is expected to hold its benchmark interest rate unchanged. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0425 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.10 108.78 -0.29 Sing dlr 1.2774 1.2760 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 30.440 30.503 +0.21 Korean won 1069.00 1069.00 +0.00 Baht 32.58 32.64 +0.18 Peso 44.76 44.75 -0.02 Rupiah 12187.00 12209.00 +0.18 Rupee 61.43 61.62 +0.32 Ringgit 3.2620 3.2585 -0.11 *Yuan 6.1395 6.1395 +0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 109.10 105.28 -3.51 Sing dlr 1.2774 1.2632 -1.11 Taiwan dlr 30.440 29.950 -1.61 Korean won 1069.00 1055.40 -1.27 Baht 32.58 32.86 +0.86 Peso 44.76 44.40 -0.82 Rupiah 12187.00 12160.00 -0.22 Rupee 61.43 61.80 +0.61 Ringgit 3.2620 3.2755 +0.41 Yuan 6.1395 6.0539 -1.39 * Financial markets in China are closed for the National Day holiday. Reopen on Wednesday, Oct 8. (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)