(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SEOUL, Oct 7 Emerging Asian currencies rebounded on Tuesday, thanks to the dollar's broad weakness and as the yen rose after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe mentioned the disadvantages of a weaker currency for the economy. Abe told the parliament that a softer yen burdens households and small firms by increasing fuel prices. The yen's strength helped the South Korean won advance. South Korean President Park Geun-hye and other officials have expressed concerns over the competitiveness and profitability of local exporters. The won failed to recover earlier gains after a South Korean naval vessel fired warning shots in response to a North Korean patrol boat crossing a disputed maritime boundary. Indonesia's rupiah rose after the central bank governor said on Monday that the authority is prepared to carry out "measured intervention" to keep the currency in a range it is comfortable with. Investors are awaiting the central bank's monetary policy meeting later in the day, where Bank Indonesia is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged. The spot Philippine peso tracked the currency's strength in non-deliverable forwards markets. The Malaysian ringgit edged up after data showing exports in August rose 1.7 percent from a year earlier, beating estimates for a drop. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.51 108.78 +0.25 Sing dlr 1.2753 1.2760 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 30.445 30.503 +0.19 Korean won 1065.90 1069.00 +0.29 Baht 32.58 32.64 +0.20 Peso 44.64 44.75 +0.26 Rupiah 12190.00 12209.00 +0.16 Rupee 61.34 61.62 +0.46 Ringgit 3.2560 3.2585 +0.08 *Yuan 6.1395 6.1395 +0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.51 105.28 -2.98 Sing dlr 1.2753 1.2632 -0.95 Taiwan dlr 30.445 29.950 -1.63 Korean won 1065.90 1055.40 -0.99 Baht 32.58 32.86 +0.87 Peso 44.64 44.40 -0.54 Rupiah 12190.00 12160.00 -0.25 Rupee 61.34 61.80 +0.75 Ringgit 3.2560 3.2755 +0.60 Yuan 6.1395 6.0539 -1.39 * Financial markets in China were closed for the National Day holiday. Reopen on Wednesday, Oct 8. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)