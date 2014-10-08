(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SEOUL, Oct 8 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Wednesday with Indonesia's rupiah at its weakest in more than eight months as concerns over slowing global growth hurt risk assets. The rupiah fell as much as 0.4 percent to 12,248 per dollar, its weakest since Feb. 3, as Jakarta shares lost more than 1 percent. Offshore real money funds sold the currency in non-deliverable forwards markets. The central bank was suspected of buying the rupiah around 12,250 to support it, traders said. South Korea's won fell as offshore funds unloaded the currency and foreign investors continued to sell Seoul stocks. The country earlier announced measures to aid local exporters affected by a weaker yen. The Singapore dollar eased on selling from hedge funds. The Malaysian ringgit fell on dollar demand linked to daily fixing. That caused traders to cover short positions in the greenback. Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1 percent on worries about a waning global economy. The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its world growth forecast to 3.3 percent this year from 3.4 percent. German industrial output suffered the biggest decline since the height of the 2008-2009 financial crisis. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.12 108.02 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.2780 1.2744 -0.28 Taiwan dlr 30.497 30.453 -0.14 Korean won 1073.70 1066.10 -0.71 Baht 32.59 32.64 +0.13 Peso 44.81 44.64 -0.38 Rupiah 12235.00 12200.00 -0.29 Rupee 61.41 61.43 +0.03 Ringgit 3.2715 3.2590 -0.38 Yuan 6.1365 6.1395 +0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.12 105.28 -2.63 Sing dlr 1.2780 1.2632 -1.16 Taiwan dlr 30.497 29.950 -1.79 Korean won 1073.70 1055.40 -1.70 Baht 32.59 32.86 +0.82 Peso 44.81 44.40 -0.92 Rupiah 12235.00 12160.00 -0.61 Rupee 61.41 61.80 +0.64 Ringgit 3.2715 3.2755 +0.12 Yuan 6.1365 6.0539 -1.35 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Sunil Nair)