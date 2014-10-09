Oct 9 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0130 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.13 108.08 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.2715 1.2732 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 30.369 30.505 +0.45 *Korean won 1074.10 1074.10 0.00 Baht 32.47 32.61 +0.45 Peso 44.63 44.81 +0.40 Rupiah 12185.00 12235.00 +0.41 Rupee 61.40 61.40 0.00 Ringgit 3.2480 3.2725 +0.75 Yuan 6.1330 6.1390 +0.10 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.13 105.28 -2.64 Sing dlr 1.2715 1.2632 -0.65 Taiwan dlr 30.369 29.950 -1.38 Korean won 1074.10 1055.40 -1.74 Baht 32.47 32.86 +1.22 Peso 44.63 44.40 -0.52 Rupiah 12185.00 12160.00 -0.21 Rupee 61.40 61.80 +0.66 Ringgit 3.2480 3.2755 +0.85 Yuan 6.1330 6.0539 -1.29 * Financial markets in South Korea are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SEOUL; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)