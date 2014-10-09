* Malaysia to release 2015 budget on Friday
* Baht up on higher stocks, bond prices
* Philippine peso at 2-week high on stop-loss dollar selling
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SEOUL, Oct 9 Emerging Asian currencies rose on
Thursday as minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy
meeting eased concerns that the U.S. central bank may raise
interest rates more quickly than expected.
The Malaysian ringgit hit a near three-week high
ahead of the country's 2015 budget announcement on Friday.
Investors are hoping the government will reduce a fuel subsidy
that is deteriorating the country's high debt levels.
Thailand's baht advanced on higher local stocks and
bond prices. The Philippine peso touched a two-week
high on stop-loss dollar selling.
The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's
performance against six major currencies, fell to two-week low.
Minutes of the Fed's September meeting released on Wednesday
suggested the central bank was in no hurry to raise interest
rates. Policymakers were worried the recent rally in the
greenback might slow the gradual increase in inflation towards
the Fed's 2 percent goal.
"While our core call is for USD strength, after the recent
move, it appears this strengthening may have run its course for
the moment," said Frances Cheung, head of Asian rates strategy
at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong.
"It will give Asian currencies a respite. Some currencies
will recover, in particular the KRW given sound economic
fundamentals," said Cheung, referring to the South Korean won
.
South Korea's financial markets are closed for a holiday and
will resume trade on Friday.
Emerging Asian currencies had been under pressure as recent
solid U.S. economic data spurred expectations of faster
increases in U.S. borrowing costs, which will hurt higher-yield
appeals in the region.
RINGGIT
The ringgit rose as much as 1.3 percent to 3.2310 per
dollar, its strongest since Sept. 22.
Offshore real money funds bought the currency, while
interbank speculators rushed to dump the dollar to cut losses,
traders said.
The Malaysian currency pared some gains as its chart
resistance area is around 3.2300-3.2320, analysts and traders
said. The 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its depreciation
since late August is at 3.2306.
"A two- or three-week trend is weak, but a six- or
nine-month trend is intact," said a senior Malaysian bank trader
in Kuala Lumpur, when asked if the dollar is losing its
appreciation trend.
BAHT
The baht rose on stop-loss dollar selling, while local
stocks and bond prices traded higher.
Bangkok shares gained 0.7 percent. Five-year
government bond yield fell to as low as 2.77 percent,
the lowest since November 2010. Ten-year yield also slid to 3.24
percent, the lowest since August 2012.
The Thai currency has a chart resistance level at 32.40, a
200-day moving average. The currency has ended daily sessions
weaker than the average since Sept. 30.
Thailand's economy is expected to grow 1.7 percent this
year, slower than the Finance Ministry's previous official
forecast of 2.0 percent made in July, a senior ministry official
said.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso rose as much as 0.5 percent to 44.57 per dollar,
its strongest since Sept. 25.
Local importers bought dollars for payments around 44.60,
limiting the peso's upside, traders said.
Still, the peso may strengthen further on a correction in
the dollar, a senior trader for a Philippine bank in Manila
said.
"Last night's Fed minutes should see a longer-lasting
effect," said the trader, adding the peso is expected to
appreciate to 44.40.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0435 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 107.90 108.08 +0.17
Sing dlr 1.2689 1.2732 +0.34
Taiwan dlr 30.367 30.505 +0.45
Korean won 1074.10 1074.10 0.00
Baht 32.41 32.61 +0.62
Peso 44.62 44.81 +0.43
Rupiah 12180.00 12235.00 +0.45
Rupee 61.08 61.40 +0.52
Ringgit 3.2360 3.2725 +1.13
Yuan 6.1323 6.1390 +0.11
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 107.90 105.28 -2.43
Sing dlr 1.2689 1.2632 -0.45
Taiwan dlr 30.367 29.950 -1.37
Korean won 1074.10 1055.40 -1.74
Baht 32.41 32.86 +1.39
Peso 44.62 44.40 -0.49
Rupiah 12180.00 12160.00 -0.16
Rupee 61.08 61.80 +1.19
Ringgit 3.2360 3.2755 +1.22
Yuan 6.1323 6.0539 -1.28
(Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan in
SINGAPORE and Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar in SYDNEY;
Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)