* Malaysia to release 2015 budget on Friday * Baht up on higher stocks, bond prices * Philippine peso at 2-week high on stop-loss dollar selling (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SEOUL, Oct 9 Emerging Asian currencies rose on Thursday as minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting eased concerns that the U.S. central bank may raise interest rates more quickly than expected. The Malaysian ringgit hit a near three-week high ahead of the country's 2015 budget announcement on Friday. Investors are hoping the government will reduce a fuel subsidy that is deteriorating the country's high debt levels. Thailand's baht advanced on higher local stocks and bond prices. The Philippine peso touched a two-week high on stop-loss dollar selling. The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's performance against six major currencies, fell to two-week low. Minutes of the Fed's September meeting released on Wednesday suggested the central bank was in no hurry to raise interest rates. Policymakers were worried the recent rally in the greenback might slow the gradual increase in inflation towards the Fed's 2 percent goal. "While our core call is for USD strength, after the recent move, it appears this strengthening may have run its course for the moment," said Frances Cheung, head of Asian rates strategy at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. "It will give Asian currencies a respite. Some currencies will recover, in particular the KRW given sound economic fundamentals," said Cheung, referring to the South Korean won . South Korea's financial markets are closed for a holiday and will resume trade on Friday. Emerging Asian currencies had been under pressure as recent solid U.S. economic data spurred expectations of faster increases in U.S. borrowing costs, which will hurt higher-yield appeals in the region. RINGGIT The ringgit rose as much as 1.3 percent to 3.2310 per dollar, its strongest since Sept. 22. Offshore real money funds bought the currency, while interbank speculators rushed to dump the dollar to cut losses, traders said. The Malaysian currency pared some gains as its chart resistance area is around 3.2300-3.2320, analysts and traders said. The 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its depreciation since late August is at 3.2306. "A two- or three-week trend is weak, but a six- or nine-month trend is intact," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur, when asked if the dollar is losing its appreciation trend. BAHT The baht rose on stop-loss dollar selling, while local stocks and bond prices traded higher. Bangkok shares gained 0.7 percent. Five-year government bond yield fell to as low as 2.77 percent, the lowest since November 2010. Ten-year yield also slid to 3.24 percent, the lowest since August 2012. The Thai currency has a chart resistance level at 32.40, a 200-day moving average. The currency has ended daily sessions weaker than the average since Sept. 30. Thailand's economy is expected to grow 1.7 percent this year, slower than the Finance Ministry's previous official forecast of 2.0 percent made in July, a senior ministry official said. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso rose as much as 0.5 percent to 44.57 per dollar, its strongest since Sept. 25. Local importers bought dollars for payments around 44.60, limiting the peso's upside, traders said. Still, the peso may strengthen further on a correction in the dollar, a senior trader for a Philippine bank in Manila said. "Last night's Fed minutes should see a longer-lasting effect," said the trader, adding the peso is expected to appreciate to 44.40. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0435 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.90 108.08 +0.17 Sing dlr 1.2689 1.2732 +0.34 Taiwan dlr 30.367 30.505 +0.45 Korean won 1074.10 1074.10 0.00 Baht 32.41 32.61 +0.62 Peso 44.62 44.81 +0.43 Rupiah 12180.00 12235.00 +0.45 Rupee 61.08 61.40 +0.52 Ringgit 3.2360 3.2725 +1.13 Yuan 6.1323 6.1390 +0.11 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 107.90 105.28 -2.43 Sing dlr 1.2689 1.2632 -0.45 Taiwan dlr 30.367 29.950 -1.37 Korean won 1074.10 1055.40 -1.74 Baht 32.41 32.86 +1.39 Peso 44.62 44.40 -0.49 Rupiah 12180.00 12160.00 -0.16 Rupee 61.08 61.80 +1.19 Ringgit 3.2360 3.2755 +1.22 Yuan 6.1323 6.0539 -1.28 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan in SINGAPORE and Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar in SYDNEY; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)