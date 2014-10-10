Oct 10 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.69 107.84 +0.14 Sing dlr 1.2700 1.2715 +0.12 *Taiwan dlr 30.430 30.430 0.00 Korean won 1071.70 1074.10 +0.22 Baht 32.44 32.41 -0.09 Peso 44.74 44.63 -0.26 Rupiah 12210.00 12180.00 -0.25 Rupee 61.04 61.04 0.00 Ringgit 3.2515 3.2440 -0.23 Yuan 6.1320 6.1305 -0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 107.69 105.28 -2.24 Sing dlr 1.2700 1.2632 -0.54 Taiwan dlr 30.430 29.950 -1.58 Korean won 1071.70 1055.40 -1.52 Baht 32.44 32.86 +1.29 Peso 44.74 44.40 -0.77 Rupiah 12210.00 12160.00 -0.41 Rupee 61.04 61.80 +1.25 Ringgit 3.2515 3.2755 +0.74 Yuan 6.1320 6.0539 -1.27 * Financial markets in Taiwan are closed for the National Day holiday. Markets will resume trade on Monday, Oct. 13. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SEOUL; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)