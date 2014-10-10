(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SEOUL, Oct 10 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Friday, paring their gains for the week, as worries about a slowing global economy dented risk appetites. The Malaysian ringgit eased as local stocks lost more than 1 percent, underperforming regional peers. The currency didn't have an immediate reaction to the government's 2014/2015 economic report. The Philippine peso weakened with data showing August exports grew at the slowest pace in three months. Foreign direct investments in July fell 21 percent from a year earlier, according to the central bank. Most regional units have risen this week, helped by minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting which reduced concern that the U.S. central bank may raise interest rates at a faster pace than expected. Singapore's dollar has gained 0.7 percent against the U.S. dollar so far this week, while the Indian rupee has advanced 0.6 percent. The Thai baht has strengthened 0.2 percent. China's yuan have risen 0.1 percent. South Korea's won and Indonesia's rupiah bucked the regional appreciation. The won ended the week down 0.9 percent. The rupiah has fallen 0.3 percent. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0835 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.08 107.84 -0.22 Sing dlr 1.2724 1.2715 -0.07 *Taiwan dlr 30.430 30.430 0.00 Korean won 1070.75 1074.10 +0.31 Baht 32.45 32.41 -0.12 Peso 44.77 44.63 -0.32 Rupiah 12210.00 12180.00 -0.25 Rupee 61.22 61.04 -0.29 Ringgit 3.2580 3.2440 -0.43 Yuan 6.1309 6.1305 -0.01 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.08 105.28 -2.60 Sing dlr 1.2724 1.2632 -0.72 Taiwan dlr 30.430 29.950 -1.58 Korean won 1070.75 1055.40 -1.43 Baht 32.45 32.86 +1.26 Peso 44.77 44.40 -0.84 Rupiah 12210.00 12160.00 -0.41 Rupee 61.22 61.80 +0.95 Ringgit 3.2580 3.2755 +0.54 Yuan 6.1309 6.0539 -1.26 * Financial markets in Taiwan were closed for the National Day holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)