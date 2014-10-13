Oct 13 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0136 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.11 107.65 +0.50 Sing dlr 1.2723 1.2761 +0.30 Taiwan dlr 30.405 30.430 +0.08 Korean won 1069.70 1070.50 +0.07 Baht 32.40 32.46 +0.16 Peso 44.77 44.77 +0.00 Rupiah 12205.00 12215.00 +0.08 Rupee 61.35 61.35 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2600 3.2570 -0.09 Yuan 6.1299 6.1309 +0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 107.11 105.28 -1.71 Sing dlr 1.2723 1.2632 -0.72 Taiwan dlr 30.405 29.950 -1.50 Korean won 1069.70 1055.40 -1.34 Baht 32.40 32.86 +1.41 Peso 44.77 44.40 -0.84 Rupiah 12205.00 12160.00 -0.37 Rupee 61.35 61.80 +0.73 Ringgit 3.2600 3.2755 +0.48 Yuan 6.1299 6.0539 -1.24 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)