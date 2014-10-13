* Singapore likely to keep tight monetary policy * Won up on China data, stop-loss dollar selling (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 13 The Singapore dollar led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Monday, as solid China trade data eased concerns over a slowing global economy and the U.S. dollar slid on dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials. Singapore's dollar advanced as the central bank is expected to maintain its tight monetary policy on Tuesday. China's exports in September grew more than market expectations while imports surprisingly expanded, alleviating worries about deteriorating domestic demand in the world's second-largest economy. The greenback slid against a basket of six-major currencies after several Fed officials on Friday said a sluggish global economy could delay U.S. interest rate hikes if the slowdown is serious enough. Still, Asian shares fell to seven-month lows, indicating investors stayed concerned over faltering global growth. That will keep putting pressure on regional currencies, analysts said. "The near-term bias for Asian currencies is likely to remain skewed towards further weakness," said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist with Westpac in a client note. "Global equity market sentiment has softened noticeably and this creates the risks of further equity market outflows from the region." SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will likely stick to its stance of allowing a "moderate and gradual" appreciation of the Singapore dollar as core inflation has picked up, a Reuters poll showed last week. That comes even as the city-state's economy has slowed on a sluggish manufacturing sector and weak exports. "They still have adequate room to allow the index to drift into the weak end of the band without officially changing their stance," said Emmanuel Ng, a foreign exchange strategist for OCBC Bank in Singapore, referring to the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate. The MAS is set to announce its semi-annual policy decision at 8 a.m. (0000 GMT) on Tuesday. WON The won started local trade weaker, dampened by concerns over a slowing global economy. The South Korean unit turned firmer on stop-loss dollar selling and after solid China trade data eased worries over the global economic outlook. China is South Korea's top overseas market. Samsung Heavy Industries Co LTD said it had won a 664 billion won ($622.1 million) ship order, prompting expectations of more won demand. "We may see further stop-loss dollar offers, so the won may head to 1,065," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0440 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.19 107.65 +0.43 Sing dlr 1.2713 1.2761 +0.38 Taiwan dlr 30.393 30.430 +0.12 Korean won 1067.20 1070.50 +0.31 Baht 32.40 32.46 +0.16 Peso 44.77 44.77 +0.01 Rupiah 12200.00 12215.00 +0.12 Rupee 61.23 61.35 +0.20 Ringgit 3.2580 3.2570 -0.03 Yuan 6.1252 6.1309 +0.09 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 107.19 105.28 -1.79 Sing dlr 1.2713 1.2632 -0.64 Taiwan dlr 30.393 29.950 -1.46 Korean won 1067.20 1055.40 -1.11 Baht 32.40 32.86 +1.41 Peso 44.77 44.40 -0.83 Rupiah 12200.00 12160.00 -0.33 Rupee 61.23 61.80 +0.93 Ringgit 3.2580 3.2755 +0.54 Yuan 6.1252 6.0539 -1.16 ($1= 1,067.3 won) (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)