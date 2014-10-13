(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Oct 13 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Monday, thanks to stronger-than-expected China trade data and dovish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials. The Singapore dollar led regional appreciation as the central bank is expected to maintain its tight monetary policy on Tuesday. South Korea's won advanced as demand for the currency from exporters for settlements prompted stop-loss dollar selling. China's exports in September grew more than market expectations while imports surprisingly expanded, alleviating worries about deteriorating domestic demand in the world's second-largest economy. Emerging Asian currencies pared some of earlier gains as the outlook for China's local consumption remained weak and investors stayed cautious on the health of the global economy. The U.S. dollar recovered some of earlier losses, limiting appreciation in the regional units. Fed officials said a sluggish global economy could delay an increase in U.S. interest rates if the slowdown is serious enough. The ringgit eased as Malaysia's central bank chief was quoted by the Wall Street Journal as saying that the country still needs supportive monetary policy. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.27 107.65 +0.35 Sing dlr 1.2711 1.2761 +0.39 Taiwan dlr 30.442 30.430 -0.04 Korean won 1067.25 1070.50 +0.30 Baht 32.43 32.46 +0.08 Peso 44.80 44.77 -0.06 Rupiah 12217.00 12215.00 -0.02 Rupee 61.25 61.35 +0.17 Ringgit 3.2600 3.2570 -0.09 Yuan 6.1267 6.1309 +0.07 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 107.27 105.28 -1.86 Sing dlr 1.2711 1.2632 -0.62 Taiwan dlr 30.442 29.950 -1.62 Korean won 1067.25 1055.40 -1.11 Baht 32.43 32.86 +1.33 Peso 44.80 44.40 -0.89 Rupiah 12217.00 12160.00 -0.47 Rupee 61.25 61.80 +0.91 Ringgit 3.2600 3.2755 +0.48 Yuan 6.1267 6.0539 -1.19 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)