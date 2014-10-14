Oct 14 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.18 106.87 -0.29 Sing dlr 1.2703 1.2719 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 30.391 30.450 +0.19 Korean won 1062.20 1067.90 +0.54 Baht 32.41 32.45 +0.12 Peso 44.74 44.80 +0.12 Rupiah 12190.00 12215.00 +0.21 Rupee 61.10 61.10 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2520 3.2615 +0.29 Yuan 6.1233 6.1259 +0.04 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 107.18 105.28 -1.78 Sing dlr 1.2703 1.2632 -0.56 Taiwan dlr 30.391 29.950 -1.45 Korean won 1062.20 1055.40 -0.64 Baht 32.41 32.86 +1.39 Peso 44.74 44.40 -0.77 Rupiah 12190.00 12160.00 -0.25 Rupee 61.10 61.80 +1.15 Ringgit 3.2520 3.2755 +0.72 Yuan 6.1233 6.0539 -1.13 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)