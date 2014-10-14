* Singapore sticks to tight policy, lowers inflation f'casts * Won rises before S.Korea c.bank's rate review * Ringgit gains on bond inflows (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 14 Emerging Asian currencies rose on Tuesday, responding to uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve might begin its rate-hike cycle. The Singapore dollar gained as the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the city-state's central bank, stuck to its tighter monetary policy as expected although lower inflation forecasts limited its upside. South Korea's won strengthened as investors cut bearish positions ahead of a monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. The Malaysian ringgit advanced on bond inflows. The U.S. dollar stayed weak against a basket of major currencies after Fed officials warned at the weekend that the central bank could postpone raising interest rates if the global recovery stumbled. "Investors were focusing more on a delay in the Fed's rate hike. That supported Asian currencies," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "Most of all, Asian fundamentals are better than Europe's and other economies," Park added. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it will maintain its policy of allowing a "modest and gradual" appreciation of the Singapore dollar, with no changes to the slope, width or centre of the policy band. "The MAS's decision to maintain a path of modest and gradual appreciation of the SGD NEER over the coming six months should provide ongoing support to the currency relative to other currencies in Asia from an FX policy perspective," HSBC said in a client note, referring to the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate. Still, the city-state's currency pared some of its earlier gains as the central bank lowered its forecast for core inflation to an average of 2-2.5 percent in 2014, down from 2-3 percent previously. The Singapore dollar briefly turned weaker after the new forecast. MAS also cut its 2014 all-items inflation forecast to 1 percent to 1.5 percent from 1.5 percent to 2.0 percent, and forecasting headline inflation at 0.5 percent to 1.5 percent in 2015. "Even with MAS keeping policy unchanged, I think SGD NEER will find hard to defy gravity above its midpoint," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. "There is still no sign of inflationary pressure. Growth isn't going to rebound significantly this year with just a couple of months left." The Singapore economy grew 1.2 percent in the third quarter from the second quarter on an annualised and seasonally adjusted basis, missing the 1.8 percent expansion forecast in a Reuters' poll. WON The won rose as investors covered short positions a day before South Korea's central bank rate review and on the dollar's broad weakness. The Bank of Korea is expected to cut interest rates for the second time in three months to support Asia's fourth-largest economy, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. Some bond traders and analysts said such expectations have been priced in by financial markets to some degree. December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell with foreigners selling. "Sentiment may become more sour if we see a rate cut tomorrow with more members voting against it," said a bond trader for a South Korea's brokerage in Seoul. "That will reduce expectations for additional cuts." The central bank's monetary policy committee has seven members. One member voted to hold interest rates steady on Aug. 14 when the Bank of Korea cut borrowing costs for the first time in more than a year, minutes showed last month. RINGGIT The ringgit rose on demand for government bonds. Malaysia sold 2.5 billion ringgit ($768.6 million) in government bonds maturing in 2030 at an average yield of 4.130 percent, the central bank said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0440 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.20 106.87 -0.31 Sing dlr 1.2700 1.2719 +0.15 Taiwan dlr 30.410 30.450 +0.13 Korean won 1063.60 1067.90 +0.40 Baht 32.42 32.45 +0.09 Peso 44.76 44.80 +0.08 Rupiah 12192.00 12215.00 +0.19 Rupee 61.00 61.10 +0.16 Ringgit 3.2525 3.2615 +0.28 Yuan 6.1265 6.1259 -0.01 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 107.20 105.28 -1.80 Sing dlr 1.2700 1.2632 -0.54 Taiwan dlr 30.410 29.950 -1.51 Korean won 1063.60 1055.40 -0.77 Baht 32.42 32.86 +1.36 Peso 44.76 44.40 -0.82 Rupiah 12192.00 12160.00 -0.26 Rupee 61.00 61.80 +1.32 Ringgit 3.2525 3.2755 +0.71 Yuan 6.1265 6.0539 -1.19 ($1=3.2525 ringgit) (Additional reporting by Lim Seung-gyu in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)