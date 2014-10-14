(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Oct 14 Most emerging Asian currencies turned weaker on Thursday as the dollar broadly recovered earlier losses amid deepening concerns about sluggish global growth. The Singapore dollar reversed initial appreciation as investors shifted focus to the central bank's lower inflation forecasts from its tighter monetary policy. The city-state's currency earlier rose as the Monetary Authority of Singapore stuck to its tighter monetary policy as expected. The U.S. dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's performance against a basket of major currencies, recouped earlier slides. India's rupee failed to maintain its strength although wholesale price inflation eased to a near five-year low in September, data showed. The South Korean won rose as investors cut bearish positions ahead of a monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. The Bank of Korea is expected to cut interest rates for the second time in three months to support Asia's fourth-largest economy, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.23 106.87 -0.34 Sing dlr 1.2735 1.2719 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 30.421 30.450 +0.10 Korean won 1064.82 1067.90 +0.29 Baht 32.46 32.45 -0.02 Peso 44.81 44.80 -0.02 Rupiah 12195.00 12215.00 +0.16 Rupee 61.13 61.10 -0.06 Ringgit 3.2625 3.2615 -0.03 Yuan 6.1245 6.1259 +0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 107.23 105.28 -1.82 Sing dlr 1.2735 1.2632 -0.81 Taiwan dlr 30.421 29.950 -1.55 Korean won 1064.82 1055.40 -0.88 Baht 32.46 32.86 +1.25 Peso 44.81 44.40 -0.92 Rupiah 12195.00 12160.00 -0.29 Rupee 61.13 61.80 +1.10 Ringgit 3.2625 3.2755 +0.40 Yuan 6.1245 6.0539 -1.15 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)